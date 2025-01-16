NBA

LeBron James Recalls Facing Michael Jordan In Pickup Game At Just 16 Years Old

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI 25197863 168397130 lowres 1
USATSI 25197863 168397130 lowres 1

LeBron James revealed that he played against Michael Jordan in a pickup game at just 16-years-old and claims he was ‘un-guardable’.

LeBron James Recalls Facing Michael Jordan In Pickup Game At Just 16 Years Old

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are often regarded as the best basketball players of all-time, but the two never faced off in the NBA.

Jordan retired from the sport in 2002/03, which was the season before LeBron James entered the league and we never got to see the two go to battle.

However, James has now revealed that the two basketball icons have faced off on the court before – with a 16-year-old LeBron facing Jordan.

The LA Lakers star appeared as a guest in a recent episode of the New Heights Podcast, which is hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The brothers have seen great success from their podcast, having some huge names on the show including Will Ferrell and Patrick  Mahomes – but LeBron James is the biggest so far.

During the podcast, the 40-year-old spoke about his son, Bronny James, and his future in basketball but the highlight came during a story about James facing Jordan in a pickup match at just 16-years-old.

The four-time NBA champion also revealed that some other huge names were playing in the match, including Antoine Walker, Penny Hardway, Ron Artest, and Michael Finley.

James said: “When I finally got out there, I was like, ‘I’m busting a–.’ I was nervous. I was nervous as hell, being out there with MJ and the rest of those guys. But I was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to go crazy.’ And I did. I did.” 

When asked about who guarded him, James responded with a hilarious, yet believable, answer which sums the American star up.

Travism Kelce asked: “Who guarded you?”

To which James replied with: “Nobody, I’m un-guardable.”

 

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
USATSI 25197863 168397130 lowres 1
NBA

LATEST LeBron James Recalls Facing Michael Jordan In Pickup Game At Just 16 Years Old

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 16 2025
Luke Kornet pic
NBA
Luke Kornet Enjoys Career Night In Boston As Injury-Plagued Celtics Beat Miami At TD Garden
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024

Luke Kornet was one of Boston’s backup stars shining this week in the absence of some of their usual starters, but the Celtics still managed to ease past Miami on…

Emirates NBA Cup
NBA
When Does The NBA Emirates Cup Start And Who Is Playing On Opening Night This Week?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 12 2024

The second NBA Cup gets underway this week, with the Lakers looking to retain their title after a winning start to the competition last year. See here for all the…

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland pic
NBA
Cleveland Continues Franchise Record Start To The Season With 12th Win In A Row
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 12 2024
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
NBA
Joel Embiid Suspended For Three NBA Games Without Pay After Shoving A Reporter
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 06 2024
Dennis Allen Saints pic
NBA
The Saints have fired head coach Dennis Allen after a 2-7 start to the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 04 2024
Joel Embiid 76ers pic
NBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid is in the ram-up phase of making his 2024-25 season debut
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 31 2024
Arrow to top