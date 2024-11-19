UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones would require a huge payout to fight Tom Aspinall in the Octagon, as ‘Bones’ believes that Aspinall’s career needs him.

Tom Aspinall Needs Jon Jones

Everyone surrounding the UFC wants to see Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall except one person… Jon Jones.

Jones has been dodging a fight against up and coming heavyweight superstar Aspinall ever since he made his return to the Octagon and a potential title fight between the pair is the only thing that has been discussed since Jones knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

“He’s annoying to me,” Jones said. “He’s annoying to me and that’s my own personal—he annoys me. I get it you guys find it entertaining, but I find him annoying. I just don’t like him and at the end of the day, if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated.

Jon Jones remains adamant that he does NOT want to fight Tom Aspinall, and wants to fight Alex Pereira next “I don’t want to fight dangerous up-and-comers anymore. I want to fight dangerous, established champions.”#UFC #MMA #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/vgEyUnssgT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 17, 2024

“I want to say it, I want that ‘f*ck you’ money, honestly. That’s just what it is. Or else my life is perfect without him. I don’t need him at all and he needs me and that’s a good place to be in a negotiation.”

Jones wouldn’t put an exact figure on what he would hope to earn out of an Aspinall title fight but he did say it is “a very, very high number.”

During the build up to UFC 309, Jones was constantly questioned about a potential fight with Aspinall but he was always quick to shut down any talk about the British heavyweight and focus on his clash with Miocic.

Jones’ return to the Octagon was emphatic last weekend and he won via an emphatic technical knockout to continue his unbeaten streak that stretches back to early 2010.

Jon Jones now has a 20-fight unbeaten streak, the longest in UFC history 😲 DIFFERENT 🔥 #UFC309 pic.twitter.com/SDnxEKSy0V — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 17, 2024

There was no sign of Aspinall after the fight at Madison Square Garden but the Manchester-born star revealed after that he was actually not allowed to attend the post-fight festivities – possibly another sign that Jones is dodging the challenge.

In the immediate aftermath of UFC 309 we are still yet to find out what Jon Jones’ next move will be in the UFC but fans will be hoping for a title fight against Aspinall or Alex Pereira rather than retirement for the 37-year-old.