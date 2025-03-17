NFL

How were the Bengals able to re-sign Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins this offseason?

Zach Wolpin
One of the biggest storylines this offseason was the Bengals’ WR duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. NFL media members speculated if Cincinnati could sign both players to a long-term extension. 

After years of negotiations for both Chase and Higgins, they’ve signed long-term with the Bengals. It was important for the team to keep their WR duo intact for Joe Burrow. All three will be playing the prime of their careers with the Bengals.

Cincinnati was able to re-sign Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins


The path to re-signing Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins was difficult for the Bengals. It was different for both players. Ahead of the 2024 season during training camp, Ja’Marr Chase held a “hold-in”. He was with the team at practice but was not participating in drills. Chase was trying to negotiate a new extension before the 2024 season began. However, the two sides did not reach a deal but Chase still played in all 17 games.

His 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns were all new career highs. Additionally, Chase was a triple-crown WR in 2024. He had the most catches, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. After his career-best season, the Bengals had no choice but to pay Chase. The 25-year-old got a four-year, $161 million extension. His annual average value of (40.25) million makes him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.

His WR partner Tee Higgins cashed in and got a four-year, $122 million extension this offseason. He was franchise tagged by Cincinnati this offseason but they were able to reach a long-term deal. Higgins played on a franchise tag in 2024. Despite injuries last season, Higgins was still rewarded with a second contract. Now, the Bengals have Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins signed to long-term extensions. Can this team make another run to the Super Bowl?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
