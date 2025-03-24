NFL

Veteran QB Jameis Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
After his 2024 campaign with the Cleveland Browns, QB Jameis Winston was a free agent. The 31-year-old played in 12 games for the Browns last season. He went 2-5 in seven starts. 

This offseason, the New York Giants only have one QB on their roster, Tommy DeVito. However, the Giants made a move to sign veteran QB Jameis Winston. He is getting a two-year, $8 million deal with New York. Winston will be a valuable piece for the Giants.

Jameis Winston will play for the Giants in 2025


The Giants finished 3-14 in 2024 and have the #3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Analysts around the league believe the Giants want to draft a QB. With the draft still a month away, the Giants needed to make a move at QB. Tommy DeVito is a third-string QB. The team needed a QB1 and QB2. That was until news broke that Jameis Winston was signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants. Winston played with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

If New York drafts a QB in 2025, Winston will be the perfect mentor for the young player. Winston was the #1 pick by Tampa Bay in 2015 out of Florida State. Winston knows the pressure of being a starting QB who was taken high in the first round. The 31-year-old has played in 105 games over 10 seasons and has 87 starts. In 2024, Winston threw for 2,121 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Winston played in 12 games for the Browns last season and made seven starts. In the games he started, Winston averaged (291.1) passing yards per game. We know Winston is not afraid to throw interceptions but that also comes with spectacular plays. Winston set the Browns franchise passing record for most yards in a single game (495) this past season. The one-time Pro Bowler still has gas left in the tank and he’ll be playing in New York next season. It should be an entertaining season with Winston and the NY media.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
