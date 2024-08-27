CeeDee Lamb landed one of the biggest non-quarterback deals in the NFL this week as he signed a four-year contract with Dallas – but where does the Cowboys star receiver rank in the most lucrative WR deals this summer?

Top 10 Wide Receiver Contracts In 2024

The list below is ranked based on annual salary made by wide receivers in the NFL.

10. Calvin Ridley: 4-years, $92m

Many believed Calvin Ridley’s football career was over in 2022, when the wide receiver was sentenced to a season-long suspension for breaching the NFL’s gambling laws.

However, last year Ridley returned to the league with a vengeance, picking up eight touchdowns for the Jaguars as well as 1,016 receiving yards off 76 catches, in what was an impressive return to action.

The Jaguars made sure Ridley stayed in Florida for the foreseeable this summer, with the 29-year-old keen to stay with the offence he has grown to love over the years, as well as the players in that system.

9. Michael Pittman: 3-years, $70m

The Colts were desperate to not lose Michael Pittman this year and Indianapolis were quick to franchise tag their star wide receiver in March before anyone else could get hold of him.

Pittman came into the league at just 22-years-old, but after four years in the NFL, he has become one of the most impressive players in his position.

Last season Pittman managed to record over 1,000 receiving yards for the second season in his career, as well as setting a personal high for catches in one campaign with 109 receptions off 156 targets.

Despite reportedly being open to trade offers away from Indianapolis in 2024, Pittman decided the best thing for him was to stay with the Colts as he agreed to a three-year, $70m deal.

8. Nico Collins: 3-years, $72.75m

While C.J. Stroud was the standout performer in Houston last year, Nico Collins also enjoyed his best year in the NFL with the rookie QB a welcome change for the Texans’ WR1.

Collins cleared all of his single season records by some way in 2023, with 1,297 receiving yards from 109 catches and eight touchdowns casting a shadow on his other – very average – two years in the league.

After an eye-catching year in 2023, the Texans were quick to offer Collins a new $72m, three-year contract shortly after the season ended and he accepted in what looks like one of the biggest bargains of the summer so far.

Collins will line up alongside new trade acquisition Stefon Diggs in 2024, as well as other star WR Tank Dell in what promises to be one of the most exciting offences in the league next year.

Nico Collins mentions Texans Super Bowl aspirations while talking about the advantages of having Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, and himself on the roster: pic.twitter.com/bl6Tj7qBQ7 — James Roy (@JamesRoyNFL) May 30, 2024

7. DeVonta Smith: 3-years, $75m

The Philadelphia Eagles have secured lucrative deals for both of their best wide receivers this summer and the first on this list is 2021 draft pick DeVonta Smith.

Smith agreed to a three-year, $75m deal this summer after putting up 2,262 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in the past two seasons – making him one of the most prolific receivers in the league.

Alongside A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts, Smith makes up the core of one of the best offences in the league in the form of Philadelphia and with all three now contracted with the Eagles until at least 2028 – we can expect to see a lot more of the franchise in future playoffs.

6. Jaylen Waddle: 3-years, $84.75m

Not many receivers in the NFL can say they have managed to record over 1,000 yards in every season they have played in, but Jaylen Waddle is one player who can say just that after three years in the league.

Waddle’s stats dropped slightly last year from the heights he managed during 2022, but the 25-year-old was still able to secure a three-year, $84.75m contract with the Dolphins in his first offseason of extension eligibility.

Although Waddle is forced to play second string to Tyreek Hill for the Dolphins, the wide receiver is still widely regarded as one of the best in his position and the pair make up one of the best offences in the league right now alongside QB Tua Tagovailoa.

5. A.J. Brown: 3-years, $92m

The second Philadelphia wide receiver who makes the top 10 contracts this summer is A.J. Brown, who agreed to a $92million, three-year deal with the Eagles in April.

Brown became the highest paid receiver in the league when he first agreed to his deal, but in the space of four months he has been shifted down to fifth spot following a busy summer of lucrative deals for receivers.

Through his first two seasons as an Eagles player, Brown has been to the Super Bowl once and been selected for the Pro Bowl in both 2022 and 2023.

Brown had 106 receptions in 2023, for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns. 2023 marked Brown’s fifth year in the league and the wide receiver has racked up over 1,000 yards in four of those five years.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown: 4-years, $120.01m

Despite being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft as the 112th overall pick, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is now the fourth highest paid player in his position after just three years in the league.

St. Brown played a pivotal role in Detroit’s historic season last year, with 119 receptions for 1,515 yards coming on top of 10 touchdowns for the Lions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown the last 3 seasons: 🦁 412 Targets

🦁 10 Drops pic.twitter.com/fst1VH4vnU — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) June 3, 2024

Despite his amazing third season in the league, St. Brown was surprisingly snubbed for the Pro Bowl in 2023 with the likes of Mike Evans, A.J. Brown, Puka Nacua and CeeDee Lamb all selected over him.

The 24-year-old won’t be too bothered by his absence in the Pro Bowl though and St. Brown knows his future is bright. Detroit’s best wide receiver is one of three players in NFL history with 90-plus catches in each of his first three seasons.

3. D.J. Moore: 4-years, $110m

D.J. Moore made history in the NFL with his deal this summer, as the wide receiver became the first player in the league to have his first ten years in the league guaranteed.

During his first year in Chicago, Moore set career highs for both catches and yards gained, with 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023.

Moore has definitely earned his four-year, $110m deal during his time in the NFL – having recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in four of his last five years.

2. CeeDee Lamb: 4-years, $136m

CeeDee Lamb is the latest wide receiver to lock in a lucrative deal this summer, with the Cowboys superstar becoming the second highest paid receiver in history after signing his 4-year, $136m contract.

Lamb chose to sit out of preseason and Cowboys practice this summer in an attempt to force a deal, but his absence was certainly noted and he finally agreed on a deal just one week before the season begins following a long wait.

During the regular season last year, Lamb managed 135 catches for 1,749 yards and he led the Cowboys for touchdowns with 12 scores. Last year was the third consecutive year Lamb has recorded 1,000 receiving yards, but the first time he has managed at least 10 touchdowns in his career.

The 25-year-old has become one of the most important parts of the Dallas offence during his four years in the league and now the Cowboys have secured their WR1, they can turn their attentions to contract negotiations for Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons.

1. Justin Jefferson: 4-years, $140m

Since he joined the league in 2020, Justin Jefferson has been one of the most prolific receivers in the NFL and he finally earned his big money contract extension this summer that broke all sorts of records.

Jefferson became the highest paid non-quarterback in the league during the offseason this year after agreeing to a four-year, $140m contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Last season Jefferson managed to still break records despite his struggles with injury, with the Vikings’ star wide receiver breaking the record for most receiving yards by a player in his first four seasons (5,899).

One of the most promising wide receivers in the league signed his new deal knowing that first round draft pick J.J McCarthy was set to link up with him this year, but the QB tore his right meniscus in preseason which has set back Minnesota’s season before it has even started.