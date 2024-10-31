UFC

Dricus Du Plessis Sends Brutal Warning To Khamzat Chimaev And Sean Strickland

Olly Taliku
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN
Dricus Du Plessis has sent a warning to all of his future opponents, with the South African clearly not bothered by the prospect of either Khamzat Chimaev or Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis Warns Opponents

“Stillknocks” is looking forward to his next matchup in the Octagon, but it is still yet to be confirmed who Dricus Du Plessis will face in his next fight.

Du Plessis was last seen beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, with his win marking the first defence of his middleweight championship belt.

It seems ‘DDP’ is most likely to face either Sean Strickland or Khamzat Chimaev in his next bout, after he sent the pair a message this week via his YouTube channel.

“Strickland, I have felt everything you can give, and I promise you this time the judges won’t need to be there. With Khamzat, you think you’re strong, you think you’re powerful, you have not felt anything. I can’t wait until I see it on his face ’cause I see it on every single person I’ve fought’s face.”

The current middleweight champion has already faced off with Strickland in the octagon, coming out on top in a title fight when the fighters met at UFC 297 in January.

Du Plessis was asked which opponent is more likely for him in his next bout and it seems we are more likely to see the South African take on Strickland next, rather than Chimaev.

“The conversations [have been] more about me fighting Strickland,” Du Plessis said. “But there was a very big reason no contracts have been signed, and I’m saying this as an opinion. I agreed that I’ll fight Strickland, perfect — and that’s the fight the fans want. But if you go on what the fans want right now, it’s definitely not the Strickland fight.

“If you ask what I want, I want to fight the best guy. I want to fight the guy the fans want me to fight. And that’s 100 percent Khamzat.”

Du Plessis has offered to fight Chimaev anywhere in the world, with his Russian opponent limited on where he can fight.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
