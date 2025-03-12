Joey Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with Buffalo after nine seasons with the Chargers

With NFL free agency underway, teams are signing players for the 2025 season and beyond. On March 5, the Chargers cut ties with their longest-tenured player, Joey Bosa.

He played nine seasons with the Chargers. NFL insiders announced that Bosa is signing a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills for 2025. Bosa will replace veteran edge rusher Von Miller who was cut by Buffalo this offseason.

The Bills signed Joe Bosa to a one-year contract

ESPN source: Five-time Pro-Bowl DE Joey Bosa reached agreement tonight on a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. pic.twitter.com/u7R6wdDGRf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025

In the 2016 NFL draft, the Chargers selected Joey Bosa with the third overall pick out of Ohio State. As a rookie, Bosa played in 12 of their 16 games and made 11 starts. He finished with (10.5) sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits en route to winning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. Through four of his first six seasons with LA, Bosa had four Pro Bowl selections. From 2016-2021, Bosa had 58 total sacks for the Chargers.

Since 2021, Bosa has failed to hit double-digit sacks in a single season. He has 14 total sacks over his last three years. Injuries in 2022 and 2023 limited Bosa to 14 games over those two seasons. In 2024, Bosa bounced back and played in 14 of the Chargers’ 17 games. He made nine starts and recorded five sacks, two forced fumbles, three tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits.

Bosa is far from the player he once was at the beginning of his career. However, he still has some gas left in the tank and Buffalo feels the same way. They’ve given the 29-year-old a one-year, $12.6 million deal. The five-time Pro Bowler will turn 30 before the start of the 2025 season. Bosa will be a starter on Bufallo’s defensive line alongside Greg Rousseau. Buffalo gave Rousseau a four-year extension over the weekend. The Bills are counting on Joey Bosa to be an effective player for them in 2025. It will be his first season in Buffalo and his 10th in the NFL.