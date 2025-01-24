Soccer

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Shuts Down Rumors Over Vinicius Jr Moving To Saudi Arabia

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
Vinicius Jr Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid Manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has shut down the recent rumours over Vinicius Jr leaving the club for a move to Saudi Arabia.

Carlo Ancelotti Shuts Down Vinicius Jr Transfer Rumors

The Italian was forced to address the recent rumors over the possible exit of Vinicius Jr, as the Brazilian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia once again.

During the summer of 2024, the Real Madrid star was reportedly being contacted by a host of Saudi Arabian Pro League sides.

If completed, the move would be a record transfer with the reported fee being over $300 million and he could even be offered a contract that would be around $1bn.

However, Ancelotti had no time for these rumors during his presser for Real Madrid’s away clash against Real Valladolid in La Liga.

Ancelotti said: “What I know, and I have direct information, from the player, is that he is very happy here. And that he wants to make history here. In that, we are all on the same path together.”

Vinicius has missed a lot of matches in recent weeks through suspension and Madrid’s form dipped during his absence – highlighting the Brazilian’s importance.

Ancelotti spoke about the Brazil international’s role in the Madrid team and how pivotal he has been in winning two Champions League trophies.

He said: “I think they have forgotten that we have already won two Champions Leagues with him. That’s what I think. He is an undisputed player, without a doubt.

“You’d have to ask him. I can tell you what I see: a happy player, who is making history and who wants to continue.”

So far in the 2024/25 campaign, the 24-year-old has contributed to 36 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for Madrid and is still deemed the main man despite the introduction of Kylian Mbappe.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
