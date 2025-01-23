Soccer

Wilfried Zaha Makes Surprise Loan Move To MLS Side After Disappointing Spell In Europe

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read

Former Premier League star, Wilfried Zaha, has completed a surprise loan move to MLS side, Charlotte FC after a poor spell in Europe.

Wilfried Zaha Completes Surprise Loan Move To MLS Side

The Ivory Coast international will join Charlotte FC from Galatasaray on loan, in a deal that is set to last until January 2026.

A key part of this move was Charlotte FC’s manager, Dean Smith, who will be a familiar face for Zaha with the two both being in the Premier League at similar times.

Zaha’s career has failed to progress since leaving the Premier League in July 2023, failing to impress in Turkey and underwhelming during his loan move to Lyon this season.

In fact, the former Crystal Palace player has not made a competitive appearance since December 7th and made just one start for Lyon in the 2024/25 campaign.

The structure of Zaha’s signing means he will take up a ‘Designated Player’ spot and international roster place, which allows teams in the MLS to have three players that would go over the salary cap limit.

This deal will be sending huge excitement across Charlotte, as signing a player of this calibre is huge and the Franchise’s General Manager, Zoran Krneta, spoke about adding Zaha to the side.

He said: “Wilfred is a world class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goal scorer and chance creator.

“His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfred can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer.

“He provides valuable versatility in the attacking areas of the pitch and adds that little bit of magic to our front line that can help us win more games.

“We are delighted to add a player of Wilfred’s pedigree and experience to our squad, and we’re excited to welcome him to Charlotte.”

During his time in England, Zaha played for Crystal Palace and Manchester United, coming through the ranks a Palace before spending an underwhelming season in Manchester and returning to Palace.

Contributing to 142 goals in 458 matches (90G+52A), Zaha left Crystal Palace as one of their best ever players and is still their leading scorer in the Premier League.y

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Soccer

LATEST Wilfried Zaha Makes Surprise Loan Move To MLS Side After Disappointing Spell In Europe

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Jan 23 2025
Champions League MD7 Roundup
Soccer
Champions League MD7 Roundup: Manchester City Suffer Damaging Defeat As Liverpool Seal Top 8 Finish
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 23 2025

Manchester City suffered a damaging defeat to PSG on MD7 of the Champions League league phase, while Liverpool sealed their spot in the top eight – read on for our…

Manchester City Marmoush
Soccer
Omar Marmoush Joins Manchester City From Eintracht Frankfurt In $73m Move
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 23 2025

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have completed the signing of Egypt international forward Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported $73 million fee. Manchester City Complete $73m Omar…

Arne Slot Mo Salah - Liverpool - Football Soccer
Soccer
Arne Slot Praises ‘Special’ Mohamed Salah As Egyptian Becomes First Liverpool Player To Score 50 European Goals For The Club
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2025
Manchester City Vitor Reis
Soccer
Manchester City Complete $36m Signing Of Brazilian Teenager Vitor Reis From Palmeiras
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 21 2025
stam1
Soccer
Jaap Stam Says Ruben Amorim Has Similarities With Legendary Manchester United Boss Sir Alex Ferguson
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Dec 19 2024
fbl eng pr everton newcastle
Soccer
Callum Wilson Frustrates Newcastle With Further Injury Setback
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Dec 12 2024
Arrow to top