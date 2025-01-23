Former Premier League star, Wilfried Zaha, has completed a surprise loan move to MLS side, Charlotte FC after a poor spell in Europe.

Wilfried Zaha Completes Surprise Loan Move To MLS Side

The Ivory Coast international will join Charlotte FC from Galatasaray on loan, in a deal that is set to last until January 2026.

A key part of this move was Charlotte FC’s manager, Dean Smith, who will be a familiar face for Zaha with the two both being in the Premier League at similar times.

Zaha’s career has failed to progress since leaving the Premier League in July 2023, failing to impress in Turkey and underwhelming during his loan move to Lyon this season.

In fact, the former Crystal Palace player has not made a competitive appearance since December 7th and made just one start for Lyon in the 2024/25 campaign.

The structure of Zaha’s signing means he will take up a ‘Designated Player’ spot and international roster place, which allows teams in the MLS to have three players that would go over the salary cap limit.

This deal will be sending huge excitement across Charlotte, as signing a player of this calibre is huge and the Franchise’s General Manager, Zoran Krneta, spoke about adding Zaha to the side.

He said: “Wilfred is a world class talent who has proven himself at the highest level of the sport as an elite goal scorer and chance creator.

“His performances in the Premier League and on the international level speak for themselves and we are confident that Wilfred can make an immediate impact in Major League Soccer.

“He provides valuable versatility in the attacking areas of the pitch and adds that little bit of magic to our front line that can help us win more games.

“We are delighted to add a player of Wilfred’s pedigree and experience to our squad, and we’re excited to welcome him to Charlotte.”

During his time in England, Zaha played for Crystal Palace and Manchester United, coming through the ranks a Palace before spending an underwhelming season in Manchester and returning to Palace.

Contributing to 142 goals in 458 matches (90G+52A), Zaha left Crystal Palace as one of their best ever players and is still their leading scorer in the Premier League.y