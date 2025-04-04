The Steelers hosted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart for a pre-draft visit on Friday

In 2024, the Steelers went 10-7. Justin Fields started six and Russell Wilson started 11 games for Pittsburgh. They lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Buffalo Bills.

Both Fields and Wilson have signed with new teams for the 2025 season. There are rumors that Aaron Rodgers might sign with Pittsburgh but nothing is final. On Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the Steelers had four pre-draft interviews. One of them was Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

Would the Steelers draft Jaxson Dart in 2025?

Jaxson Dart is an interesting one… https://t.co/z32OnW8N0v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2025



To start his collegiate career, Jaxson Dart spent his freshman season at USC. He played six games for the Trojans. Ahead of the 2022 season, Dart transferred to Ole Miss. For three straight seasons, Dart started 13 games for the Rebels. His most productive season with Ole Miss came in 2024 as a senior. He threw for 4,279 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Dart averaged (329.2) yards per game.

His yards (4,279), completion percentage (69.3), and yards per ga,e (329.2) led the SEC in 2024. Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, the Steelers hosted Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart for a pre-draft visit. On their current roster, Pittsburgh has Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. There’s a chance the Steelers add a QB through the draft.

Mock drafts have Jaxson Dart as an early second-round pick in 2025. Even if the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers, they could still draft Dart. Rodgers will turn 42 next season and Dart will turn 22 this spring. Drafting Dart and having Rodgers as a veteran QB wouldn’t be the worst move for Pittsburgh. Jaxson Dart has plenty of starting experience in college. If he has a mentor like Aaron Rodgers, his transition to the NFL could be smoother. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL draft.