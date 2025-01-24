Anthony Davis and LeBron James have claimed that the LA Lakers need to add to their roster to win another NBA Championship.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James Claim LA Lakers Need More Players To Win NBA Championship

The Lakers picked up their biggest win over the Boston Celtics, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James helping their side to victory.

Davis, who has been in Los Angeles since July 2019, spoke after the match and revealed that he hopes the Lakers can add more players before the draft deadline on February 6th.

Davis said: “I think we need another big (addition). I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been the 4, having a big out there.”

Both Davis and James have reportedly been vocal about their ideas over the Lakers adding more players to help compete for the NBA Championship.

Despite picking up the 117-96 win over the Celtics, the Lakers are 24-18 and are only 1.5 games ahead of the Dallas Mavericks – taking up the final guaranteed playoff place in seventh.

LeBron James has also been vocal in recent post-match interviews, claiming his side need to be ‘perfect’ following their defeat to the LA Clippers.

James said: “We have to play perfect basketball.”

The Lakers last title victory came in 2020, which Davis believe came because of a ‘perfect’ team that was structure in away that took advantage of their size.

Davis said: “We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale [McGee] and Dwight [Howard] at the 5 and I’m at the 4.”

So far this season, Davis is averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds a game which is slightly higher than what he managed during their 2020 triumph at 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds..

Despite this, Davis believed the Lakers just need a few small additions to guide them to another title in 2025

He said: “We feel like we are right there, you know, as far as the team and everything like that. James and I are like very, very motivated to win another championship.”