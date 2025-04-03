The New England Patriots have traded Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys

After a 7-10 finish in 2024, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy after five seasons. To replace him, Dallas hired long-time NFL offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach.

This offseason, Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush left in free agency for the Baltimore Ravens. Ahead of the NFL draft this month, Dallas has found a new backup for Dak Prescott. The Patriots have traded Joe Milton and a seventh-round pick to Dallas in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Joe Milton is the new backup QB for the Dallas Cowboys

The Patriots are trading QB Joe Milton III and a seventh-round pick to Dallas in exchange for a fifth rounder, per source. Milton drew interest from multiple teams but ends up with the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/pCfDbcWsTy — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 3, 2025



In the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Patriots selected QB Joe Milton out of Tennesee. Milton started his career with Michigan in 2018. He played three seasons for the Wolverines before he transferred to Tennessee. With the Volunteers in 2023, Milton made a career-high 12 starts. He finished with 2,813 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Additionally, Milton had 78 carries for 299 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. As a rookie with the Patriots in 2024, Milton only made one appearance for New England. He was in a tough spot as a rookie with the Patriots drafting two QBs. They used the third overall pick to draft Drake Maye out of UNC. Maye was the full-time starter for the Patriots.

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have traded with the Patriots to acquire backup QB Joe Milton. The 25-year-old is known for his elite arm talent. Milton can throw the ball 70+ yards with ease. There are even reports that he can throw 80+ yards consistently. With Cooper Rush leaving this offseason, Dallas had to find a new backup. Joe Milton is their answer. He’ll sit behind an experienced QB like Dak Prescott and learn how to be a pro. In Week 18 of the 2024 season, Milton was 22-29 for 241 yards and one passing touchdown.