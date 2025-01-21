Steph Curry delivered a powerful interview after the Golden State Warriors suffered their worst NBA defeat in over 40 years.

Steph Curry Furious As Golden State Warriors Suffer Worst Defeat In 40 Years

The Golden State Warriors were beaten 125-85 by the Boston Celtics, which is the worst defeat in the franchise’s last 40 years in the NBA.

This crushing defeat came in Chase Center and the Warriors are now 21-21 in the NBA Regular Season for 2024-2025.

NBA Icon and Golden State Warriors star, Steph Curry, gave an extremelt honest inrerview after the match and revealed that the Warriors ‘lose spirit’ in matches like these.

Curry said: “It was a tough one, from the end of the first quarter to the rest of the game. I thought we came out with pretty good life and energy.

“A big part of our season has been when we can’t score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness. We can get away with it against some teams, against the defending champs, it’s not a good formula for success.”

During the defeat to the Boston Celtics, Curry contributed to 18 points and four assists as he continues to show quality in the NBA.

The Warriors are struggling with injuries, as Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Kyle Anderson, and Brandin Podziemski are all unavailable – however Curry does not see this as an excuse.

The four-time NBA champion said: “Everybody who steps foot on the floor got to be able to perform. Bring the spirit of you belong and do it together as a unit.

“You have to be able to not dwell on the past. You got to be real about the fact we’re not playing good basketball and playing consistent basketball night to night.

“Nobody wants to sulk or have their head down come shoot-around on Wednesday morning but be ready to play against another good team.”