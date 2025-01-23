Manchester City suffered a damaging defeat to PSG on MD7 of the Champions League league phase, while Liverpool sealed their spot in the top eight – read on for our full roundup!

There were plenty of talking points on MD7 of the Champions League this week, with Premier League sides Aston Villa and Manchester City suffering defeats, while both Liverpool and Arsenal secured crucial victories.

Champions League MD7 Roundup: Liverpool Seal Top Eight Finish

Knowing that a victory would ensure a top eight finish in the league phase and would therefore secure their place in the last-16 of the competition, Liverpool edged past Ligue 1 opponents Lille at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah grabbed the opener for the Reds in the first period, however the visitors struck back through Jonathan David in the 62nd minute despite being reduced to 10-men. Luckily for Arne Slot and co., half-time substitute Harvey Elliott sealed the victory with a deflected effort from a corner five minutes later.

Liverpool regain the lead thanks to a huge slice of luck! Harvey Elliott’s strike goes in via a wicked deflection! 🔴#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/H8dE5wVzef — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 21, 2025



Also guaranteed a top-eight finish, joining Liverpool in the last-16, are Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s side prevailed in a crazy showdown vs Benfica in their MD7 clash, fighting back from 4-2 down to win 5-4 in injury time.

Elsewhere, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Monaco, Feyenoord, Lille, Brest, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and Celtic are guaranteed a top-24 finish, meaning that they have all advanced to the Champions League knockout stages.

The final six knockout spots are up for grabs, with all of PSV Eindhoven, Club Brugge, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting, Stuttgart, Manchester City, Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk set to battle it out for the positions on the final matchday (MD8) next week.

City raced to a 2-0 lead early in the second-half against PSG on Wednesday night, but the Parisiens struck back, winning the clash 4-2. The result means that Man City MUST beat Club Brugge at the Etihad on MD8.

After a lengthy VAR check, PSG extend their lead to 4-2 in the final kick of the match 👏 Man City are now 25th in the Champions League, one position outside of the Round of 16 playoff spots 👀 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/GUGHj6BhkP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Arsenal battered Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 on home turf, Aston Villa lost 1-0 away at Monaco, Celtic advanced to the knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Young Boys, Bayern lost 3-0 to Feyenoord and Real Madrid beat RB Salzburg 5-1 thanks to a goal from Kylian Mbappe and braces from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Champions League MD7 Results In Full

Tuesday, 21st January

AS Monaco 1-0 Aston Villa

Atalanta 5-0 Sturm Graz

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica 4-5 Barcelona

Bologna 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge 0-0 Juventus

Red Star Belgrade 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool 2-1 Lille

Slovan Bratislava 1-3 Stuttgart

Wednesday, 22nd January

RB Leipzig 2-1 Sporting

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Stade Brestois

Sparta Prague 0-1 Inter Milan

Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Celtic 1-0 Young Boys

Feyenoord 3-0 Bayern Munich

AC Milan 1-0 Girona

PSG 4-2 Manchester City

Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg

Champions League Table After MD7

Champions League MD8 Fixtures

Wednesday, 29th January (20:00)

Aston Villa vs Celtic

Barcelona vs Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague

Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava

Girona vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan

Inter Milan vs AS Monaco

Juventus vs Benfica

Lille vs Feyenoord

Manchester City vs Club Brugge

PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool

RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid

Sturm Graz vs RB Leipzig

Sporting vs Bologna

Stade Brestois vs Real Madrid

Stuttgart vs PSG

Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade