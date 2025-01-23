Soccer

Champions League MD7 Roundup: Manchester City Suffer Damaging Defeat As Liverpool Seal Top 8 Finish

Cai Parry
Manchester City suffered a damaging defeat to PSG on MD7 of the Champions League league phase, while Liverpool sealed their spot in the top eight – read on for our full roundup!

There were plenty of talking points on MD7 of the Champions League this week, with Premier League sides Aston Villa and Manchester City suffering defeats, while both Liverpool and Arsenal secured crucial victories.

Champions League MD7 Roundup: Liverpool Seal Top Eight Finish

Knowing that a victory would ensure a top eight finish in the league phase and would therefore secure their place in the last-16 of the competition, Liverpool edged past Ligue 1 opponents Lille at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah grabbed the opener for the Reds in the first period, however the visitors struck back through Jonathan David in the 62nd minute despite being reduced to 10-men. Luckily for Arne Slot and co., half-time substitute Harvey Elliott sealed the victory with a deflected effort from a corner five minutes later.


Also guaranteed a top-eight finish, joining Liverpool in the last-16, are Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s side prevailed in a crazy showdown vs Benfica in their MD7 clash, fighting back from 4-2 down to win 5-4 in injury time.

Elsewhere, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Monaco, Feyenoord, Lille, Brest, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and Celtic are guaranteed a top-24 finish, meaning that they have all advanced to the Champions League knockout stages.

The final six knockout spots are up for grabs, with all of PSV Eindhoven, Club Brugge, Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting, Stuttgart, Manchester City, Dinamo Zagreb and Shakhtar Donetsk set to battle it out for the positions on the final matchday (MD8) next week.

City raced to a 2-0 lead early in the second-half against PSG on Wednesday night, but the Parisiens struck back, winning the clash 4-2. The result means that Man City MUST beat Club Brugge at the Etihad on MD8.

Meanwhile, Arsenal battered Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 on home turf, Aston Villa lost 1-0 away at Monaco, Celtic advanced to the knockout stages with a 1-0 win over Young Boys, Bayern lost 3-0 to Feyenoord and Real Madrid beat RB Salzburg 5-1 thanks to a goal from Kylian Mbappe and braces from Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Champions League MD7 Results In Full

Tuesday, 21st January

  • AS Monaco 1-0 Aston Villa
  • Atalanta 5-0 Sturm Graz
  • Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
  • Benfica 4-5 Barcelona
  • Bologna 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
  • Club Brugge 0-0 Juventus
  • Red Star Belgrade 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
  • Liverpool 2-1 Lille
  • Slovan Bratislava 1-3 Stuttgart

Wednesday, 22nd January

  • RB Leipzig 2-1 Sporting
  • Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Stade Brestois
  • Sparta Prague 0-1 Inter Milan
  • Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb
  • Celtic 1-0 Young Boys
  • Feyenoord 3-0 Bayern Munich
  • AC Milan 1-0 Girona
  • PSG 4-2 Manchester City
  • Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg

Champions League Table After MD7

Champions League MD8 Fixtures

Wednesday, 29th January (20:00)

  • Aston Villa vs Celtic
  • Barcelona vs Atalanta
  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Sparta Prague
  • Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Bayern Munich vs Slovan Bratislava
  • Girona vs Arsenal
  • Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan
  • Inter Milan vs AS Monaco
  • Juventus vs Benfica
  • Lille vs Feyenoord
  • Manchester City vs Club Brugge
  • PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool
  • RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid
  • Sturm Graz vs RB Leipzig
  • Sporting vs Bologna
  • Stade Brestois vs Real Madrid
  • Stuttgart vs PSG
  • Young Boys vs Red Star Belgrade
