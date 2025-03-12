American Football

Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete to be the Colts’ starter in 2025

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones pic
Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones pic

In 2024, Anthony Richardson began the year as their starting QB. He played in 11 of their 17 games due to injury. Richardson has missed 19 games over his first two NFL seasons. 

His backup in 2024 was veteran QB Joe Flacco. Indianapolis will not bring back Flacco in 2025. Instead, they are signing former Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal. According to NFL insiders, Richardson and Jones will compete for the starting job next season.

Who will start at QB for the Colts in 2025?


With the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts selected QB Anthony Richardson out of Florida. Despite having minimal starting experience in college, Richardson had all the tools to be a franchise QB. He is six-foot-four, 245 pounds, and can run a 4.43 40-yard dash. On top of that, his arm talent is up there with the top QBs in the NFL.

However, Richardson has had to deal with injuries over his first two seasons. As a rookie, he played in only four games for the Colts after he needed season-ending shoulder surgery. He missed 13 total games that season. In year two, Richardson played in 11 of Indianapolis’ 17 games. He missed six total games due to injury. Joe Flacco started the six games Richardson missed in 2024.

Next season, the Colts do not have Flacco on their roster. Instead, they’ve signed former Giants QB Daniel Jones to a one-year deal. Jones played in 70 games for New York and made 69 starts over six seasons. He was 24-44-1. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jones and Richardson will compete for the starting job in 2025. It’s safe to say that Richardson has the upper hand on Jones. He’s been with the Colts for two seasons and they drafted him. Daniel Jones is on a one-year deal. Who will start at QB for the Colts in 2025?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones pic
American Football

LATEST Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete to be the Colts’ starter in 2025

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 12 2025
Kyle Shanahan Christian McCaffrey
American Football
Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Excuses Below Average Return For Christian McCaffrey After Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024

Last year’s Offensive Player of the Year just hasn’t been the same in 2024 so far, but Kyle Shanahan believes it is ‘unfair’ to expect so much out of Christian…

nfl thanksgiving
American Football
NFL Week 13 Preview: When Does Thanksgiving Football Get Underway & Who Is Playing This Year?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024

Thanksgiving is finally here and so is the NFL week 13 action, so see below for a full preview on this week’s football which gets underway on Thursday afternoon with…

Derrick Henry Ravens pic
American Football
Derrick Henry Sends Saquon Barkley A Message Ahead Of Week 13 Clash Between Eagles And Ravens
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 27 2024
Saquon Barkley
American Football
Saquon Barkley Has Career Night As The Eagles Dominate Rams In Week 12 Monday Night Football
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 25 2024
Aidan Hutchinson
American Football
Aidan Hutchinson Left Detroit’s Win Over Dallas On The Cart With A Broken Tibia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2024
Will Levis Titans pic
American Football
Will Levis Exits Monday Night Football With Shoulder Injury In Week 4 Win Over Depleted Dolphins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 01 2024
Arrow to top