Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete to be the Colts’ starter in 2025

In 2024, Anthony Richardson began the year as their starting QB. He played in 11 of their 17 games due to injury. Richardson has missed 19 games over his first two NFL seasons.

His backup in 2024 was veteran QB Joe Flacco. Indianapolis will not bring back Flacco in 2025. Instead, they are signing former Giants first-round pick Daniel Jones to a one-year, $14 million deal. According to NFL insiders, Richardson and Jones will compete for the starting job next season.

Who will start at QB for the Colts in 2025?

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Wrapping up the biggest deal of the day, as Daniel Jones vs. Anthony Richardson to be the #Colts QB becomes the most interesting camp battle. pic.twitter.com/S1XboTr9SU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2025



With the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts selected QB Anthony Richardson out of Florida. Despite having minimal starting experience in college, Richardson had all the tools to be a franchise QB. He is six-foot-four, 245 pounds, and can run a 4.43 40-yard dash. On top of that, his arm talent is up there with the top QBs in the NFL.

However, Richardson has had to deal with injuries over his first two seasons. As a rookie, he played in only four games for the Colts after he needed season-ending shoulder surgery. He missed 13 total games that season. In year two, Richardson played in 11 of Indianapolis’ 17 games. He missed six total games due to injury. Joe Flacco started the six games Richardson missed in 2024.

Next season, the Colts do not have Flacco on their roster. Instead, they’ve signed former Giants QB Daniel Jones to a one-year deal. Jones played in 70 games for New York and made 69 starts over six seasons. He was 24-44-1. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jones and Richardson will compete for the starting job in 2025. It’s safe to say that Richardson has the upper hand on Jones. He’s been with the Colts for two seasons and they drafted him. Daniel Jones is on a one-year deal. Who will start at QB for the Colts in 2025?