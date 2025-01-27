Editorial

Colorado Avalanche General Manager Provides Update On Gabriel Landeskog’s Return From Injury

Author image
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
Colorado Avalanche General Manager (GM), Chris MacFarland, has given an update on the injury status of Gabriel Landeskog.

The Colorado Avalanche captain has been out of NHL action since June 2022, during his sides Stanley Cup triumph and this injury forced Landeskog to undergo cartilage transplant surgery in the knee.

However, earlier this month Landeskog was seen on the ice and sparked rumors over his return to the National Hockey League.

In a recent interview, the Avalanche GM spoke about Landeskog’s current situation and if fans can expect a return anytime soon.

He said: “Nothing new materially, but I will say he’s continuing the process of skating and the rehab. I know it’s been a long time, and I’m sure everybody-us being first in that line-wants something sort of on the horizon, but it’s still where he’s not in practices.

“He’s taken some morning skates. He’s certainly skating consistently and continues to grind.

“We do not have a timeline. Not at this time. He’s got to be getting into regular practices and contact. He’s got to be able to defend himself and move appropriately.

“Right now, everything is controlled. And hockey is anything but that. There are things he’s going to have to be able to test out and figure out.”

The Avalanche are currently fourth in the Central Division of the Western Conference and picked up a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers in their most recent match.

Head coach for the Avalanche, Jared Bednar, also commented on his captain’s absence which was originally set to be 12-16 months but is now over 20.

Bednar said: “I sure hope he becomes a full participant this season. I don’t have lengthy conversations on Gabe on a daily, or even weekly, basis because it’s been a long time. But he’s in good spirits, and I think he’s making progress. It’s all I can say.”

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
