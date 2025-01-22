Shaquille O’Neal deems Nikola Jokic as the best big man in the NBA and the former LA Lakers player even created a custom belt for the Denver Nuggets star.

Shaquille O’Neal Creates Best Big Man Title For Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic has continued to put in star performances for the Denver Nuggets this season, extending his legacy after winning three out of the last four MVP awards.

His performance caught the eye of one of the all-time greats in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal, as the man mountain praised the Serbian and created a custom belt in the post-match show.

O’Neal said: “Joker, as the president of the Big Man Alliance, I made this for you, and I’m going to ship it to you. FedEx, it’s you, baby, because you’re the champion, the big daddy of Big Man, and the best Big Man in the league by far. I appreciate you!”

To which Jokic responded with: “Thank you, Shaq, for the belt. Appreciate it. I love it…I’m expecting it.”

“As the President of the Big Man Alliance, I made this belt for you” ❤️🥹 Shaq & Jokić share a moment on the Postgame Show ✨ pic.twitter.com/UcPSwRxzyT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 22, 2025

The analysts alongside Shaquille O’Neal discussed Jokic’s performances this season and highlighted the fact he is shooting the most three-pointers of his career with the highest percentage accuracy since the Serbian debuted in the NBA.

The Serbian said: “I feel I’m playing the best basketball of my life. I think as a team we are not where we are supposed to be but i think that is a good thing as we are trying to get to where we are supposed to be and find a rhythm.”

The Nuggets look to be in a superb place at the moment, with the likes of Jokic performing and the Serbian has also been supported by Russell Westbrook and Jamal Murray.

Jokic spoke on the recent performances from Murray, revealing that he loves the connection they have and labelled him a ‘great player’.

Jokic said: “I just love the connection because I just need to look at him, and he knows exactly what I’m thinking. He just waits for me to get to the spot, and he always passes it at the right time, so he always. I mean, he’s a great player.

“I think people and the teams that he was passed misunderstood him and didn’t give him the opportunity to be who he is.”