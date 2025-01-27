NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Honest Self Review After Milwaukee Bucks Suffer Disappointing Defeat Against LA Clippers

Louis Fargher
Giannis Antetokounmpo gave an extremely honest review about his own performance and the teams after the Milwaukee Bucks were beaten by the LA Clippers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gives Honest Self Review After Bucks Defeat

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks endured a difficult match against the Clippers, as the Milwaukee side were beaten 127-117 in Los Angeles.

This was their 18th defeat of the season, however, the Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was given a huge amount of praise for his usual star quality.

The 30-year-old put in a performance that exceeded his average this season, scoring 36 points, contributing with 13 rebounds, one assist and also making a block in just 35 minutes of action.

Despite a superb performance against the Clippers, Giannis Antetokounmpo was clearly frustrated after the match and gave an honest review of his side in a post-match interview.

He said: “Every time I step on the floor, I try to play hard. If I was playing against older players, against younger players, against my brothers, against my friends, or even if I’m playing against my wife — I’ll be honest with you, I always play hard.”

So far during the 2024-25 campaign, Giannis has averaged 31.4 points per game, 12 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 blocks as he looks for a third NBA MVP award.

During the defeat to the Clippers, the 30-year-old broke 35 points for the 11th time this season and he revealed that small mistake in the final quarter cost the Bucks in LA.

He said: “I feel like early in the fourth quarter, we wasn’t able to take care of the ball as well. They were able to, whenever we turn the ball over, go the other way and get easy transition, get some 3s, get to the free-throw line.

“They had the momentum, and it was very hard for us to get back to the game. Just gotta do a better job next time we’re in that same position. Just take care of the ball.”

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics.
