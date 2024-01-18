American Football

What Is The Highest College Football Score Ever? We’ve Ranked The Top Five Results In NCAA History

James Chittick
Sports Editor
College football is one of the biggest sports in America, generating tens of millions of dollars every year – but what is the highest college football score ever?

We at Sportslens have taken a look at some of the highest scores in college football history, and have listed the biggest NCAA football scores ever below.

What Is The Highest College Football Score Ever?

Many of the most memorable NCAA football scores have been high-scoring shootouts with both sides going hammer and tong.

But technically, the highest-scoring game in college football history didn’t even involve two football teams. In 1916, Georgia Tech crushed Cumberland 220-0.

Cumberland’s football team had been disbanded a year prior, but Georgia Tech demanded the game be played anyway or they would take legal action.

As a result, the Cumberland baseball captain assembled a rag-tag team from his fraternity brothers and law school students.

With Cumberland not securing a first down all game, the match was a total blowout. The final two quarters were reduced to 12 minutes to speed up the game and finish the match early.

But while this is officially the highest score in college football history, we aren’t sure it can really be counted.

Highest Scores In The Modern Era Of College Football

As for legitimate contests between two genuine NCAA football teams, we’ve listed the five highest-scoring college football games of the modern era:

5. NAVY 74-62 NORTH TEXAS (2007)

In 2007, two polar opposite offences tore their respective defences to shreds, totalling 136 points. The game ended with Navy scoring eight rushing touchdowns for 572 total yards, with just one passing touchdown all game.

North Texas meanwhile notched up eight passing touchdowns with just one on the ground.

The MVP for Navy was Zerbin Singleton, who finished with 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns from just eight carries.

And for North Texas, Casey Fitzgerald caught five touchdown passes for 13 total receptions and 134 receiving yards.

4. PITT 76-61 SYRACUSE (2016)

In a crazy game that saw 20 total touchdowns, Pitt beat Syracuse 76-61 in 2016. Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman threw for 251 yards and five touchdowns, while running back James Conner managed 165 yards and three touchdowns.

For Syracuse, quarterback Zach Mahoney threw five touchdown passes and totalled 440 yards, but still came up short. Wide receiver Amba Etta-Tawo caught all five touchdown passes from Mahoney.

He finished the game with 13 receptions and five touchdowns for 178 yards.

3. WESTERN MICHIGAN 71-68 (7OT) BUFFALO (2017)

With 139 total points, this seven-overtime thriller was a match for the ages. Despite both teams missing field goals and several two-point conversions, it still finished 71-68.

Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink managed five touchdown passes and threw for 256 yards. Meanwhile, running backs LeVante Bellamy and Jarvion Franklin rushed for a combined 307 yards and four touchdowns.

For Buffalo, their quarterback Drew Anderson threw seven touchdowns for 597 total yards, and managed a rushing touchdown of his own. Wide receiver K.J. Osborn scored three touchdowns from 138 receiving yards.

2. SMU 77-63 HOUSTON (2022)

Amazingly, SMU and Houston’s mega-scoring game finished within regulation time. The two sides both scored touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions, ensuring it was always going to be a huge score.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai threw nine touchdown passes, while his Houston counterpart Clayton Tune managed seven.

Their combined 16 passes was a new FBS record, and the game is the second highest college football score in the modern era.

1. TEXAS A&M 74-72 (7OT) LSU (2018)

And top of the list is the incredible, seven-overtime game between Texas A&M and LSU from 2018. Combining for a mind-blowing 146 points, the game lasted almost five hours before Texas A&M emerged victorious.

Quarterback Kellen Mond recorded six passing touchdowns for 287 yards, as well as one rushing touchdown himself.

Trayveon Williams, now running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, scored two rushing touchdowns and contributed 198 yards on the ground.

Wide receiver Kendrick Rogers scored the game-winning two-point conversion and managed two touchdowns.

For LSU, another future Bengal in Joe Burrow recorded six touchdowns and 370 yards, while Justin Jefferson had a losing touchdown and 63 yards at wide receiver.

James Chittick

James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
View All Posts By James Chittick
American Football
Arrow to top