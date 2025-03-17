NFL

Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. is now the NFL’s highest-paid CB at $30 million per season

In 2024, the Houston Texans won the AFC South and made the playoffs for a second straight season. Houston was 10-7 last year and beat the Chargers 32-12 in the wildcard round. 

Despite a 23-14 loss to the Chiefs in the divisional, the Texans still have a lot to build off of. Instead of picking up his fifth-year option, Houston is signing CB Derek Stingley Jr. to a long-term deal. He is getting a three-year, $90 million contract with $89 million guaranteed. Stingley is now the highest-paid CB at $30 million per season.

The Texans made Derek Stingley Jr. the NFL’s highest-paid CB at $30 million per season


With the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Texans selected CB Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU. As a freshman, Stingley won a national championship with the Tigers. He played two more seasons for LSU before he declared for the draft after his junior year. Over the first two seasons of his career with Houston, Stingely missed 14 total games due to injury. Eight as a rookie and six in 2023.

When Stingley is on the field, he is a playmaker for the Texans. In each of his last two seasons, Stingley had five interceptions. During his 2024 campaign, Stingely stayed healthy and played in all 17 regular season games. He finished with a career-high 54 combined tackles, 37 solo tackles, and 18 passes defended. Stingley Jr. was named a Pro Bowl selection in 2024 along with first-team All-Pro honors.

After his career-best season, Stingley is cashing in with a long-term extension. Carolina’s Jaycee Horn was previously the highest-paid CB in the NFL at $25 million per season. Stingley’s $30 million per season has set a new benchmark for CBs in the NFL. Houston’s defense kept the team competitive in 2024 when their offense was struggling. Dereck Stingley Jr. is a massive piece to the Texans’ success.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
