The 2024/25 Premier League season is almost upon us and as English clubs prepare for the new campaign, we are counting down the top ten most expensive transfers so far.

From Manchester United to newly promoted Ipswich Town this summer has been a busy window for all the English clubs and we are set for another thrilling season which begins in August.

So, who are the biggest Premier League transfers so far ahead of the 2024/25 season?

10 Most Expensive Premier League Transfers So Far

10. Savinho – Manchester City £25m

Manchester City have been fairly quiet by their usual standards in the summer transfer window so far, but they picked up an exciting Brazilian signing in the form of Savinho at the end of last week.

Savinho announced that he has always dreamed of playing for Manchester City when he was confirmed as a signing last week and Cityzens will be excited by the prospect of the new winger. The Brazilian recorded nine goals and ten assists in 27 La Liga appearances for Girona last season and he looks like another dangerous addition to the City attack.

The Premier League champions may have to make some more moves before the window closes, with big names such as goalkeeper Ederson expected to leave the club for lucrative offers in Saudi Arabia.

9. David Raya – £27m Arsenal

David Raya has already played a season for Arsenal, with the Gunners exercising their option to buy the Brentford goalkeeper for an initial reported fee of £27million.

Raya and Arsenal had the best defensive record in the Premier League last season and with 18 clean sheets the Spaniard earned the coveted Golden Glove award during his debut season in North London.

There was never any doubt that Arsenal wouldn’t buy Raya after his impressive first season and he looks set to start in goal again at the beginning of thee 2024/25 campaign, with former number one Aaron Ramsdale reportedly on his way out of the club.

8. Igor Thiago – £30m Brentford

Brentford could be very busy in the market during the last few weeks of the window, with star striker Ivan Toney poised for a move to a bigger club now the Euros have reached their conclusion.

With Toney reportedly on his way out, Brentford have signed a new striker to either take the Englishman’s place or to play alongside him in the form of Igor Thiago, who joins from Club Brugge for a fee of £30m.

Thiago has already netted two during his preseason debut for the Bees and although he in no way is expected to replace the prolific Ivan Toney, he could certainly prove to be an interesting summer signing as the season gets underway.

7. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – Chelsea £30m

Chelsea picked up a new versatile midfielder this summer in the shape of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was a transfer target for many clubs this summer after an impressive season in the Championship.

Dewsbury-Hall was one of the most important players for Leicester City during their Championship title winning season last year, scoring 12 goals and picking up 14 assists in 44 league matches for the Foxes.

Chelsea reportedly swooped late to poach Dewsbury-Hall from Brighton’s grasp, with the Seagulls supposedly agreeing to a swap deal with Leicester just days before the 25-year-old completed a move to London.

6. Elliot Anderson – Nottingham Forest £35m

Nottingham Forest secured the services of talented Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson at the beginning of this month, in a cash deal worth somewhere in the region of £35m.

Anderson worked his way through the Magpies academy and made 55 appearances for the senior team before earning a big money move this summer. Eddie Howe has admitted he was reluctant to let Anderson go, but Newcastle need to sell players to close the Profitability and Sustainability Rules gap.

The news of Anderson’s transfer was released while he was on holiday, with the 21-year-old Geordie later admitting that it was ‘really tough’ to hear he would be forced to depart his boyhood club.

5. Archie Gray – Tottenham £30m

Tottenham Hotspur have signed promising youngster Archie Gray from Leeds this summer, in a deal worth around £30m that also included Spurs defender Joe Rodon who made a permanent move to Leeds ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Gray lit up the Championship with Leeds throughout last season with 52 appearances and despite the Whites narrowly missing out on promotion during the playoffs, the midfielder impressed enough to earn a move to the Premier League.

The exciting 18-year-old signed a six-year deal with Spurs and he has already earned high praise from new manager Ange Postecoglou during his debut in a pre-season match against QPR last weekend.

Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray seeing the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/tssNbo1NhD — THFCReport (@THFCReports) July 17, 2024

4. Joshua Zirkzee – Manchester United £36.5m

The first of two Manchester United transfers on this list is Joshua Zirkzee, who has made the move from Bologna to the Premier League for a fee that is understood to be around £36.5m.

United were keen to improve their attack this summer after struggling for goals from their strikers last season. Zirkzee netted 11 Serie A goals last season but at 23-years-old he still has plenty of potential, which Erik Ten Hag will be hoping he can unlock for United next year.

Despite his young age, Zirkzee has already won a plethora of trophies which include a Champions League, DFB-Pokal and three Bundesliga’s – all during a four year stint with Bayern Munich.

3. Ian Maatsen – Aston Villa £37.5m

Ian Maatsen was extremely impressive during the second half of last season when he completed a loan move to Borussia Dortmund and as a result, Chelsea have accepted a £37.5m bid from Aston Villa for a permanent move.

Maatsen failed to ever make a real impact in the Premier League for Chelsea, but after making the switch to Germany he put together a string of eye-catching performances – especially in Dortmund’s fruitful Champions League run.

Despite losing to Real Madrid in the final, Maatsen played every single minute of knockout football for Dortmund last year – turning heads with his sharp turn of foot and ability to get forward down the left wing for the German giants.

2. Max Kilman – West Ham £40m

West Ham have been busy spending their Declan Rice transfer fee money this summer and they spent a large chunk of that – £40m – on Wolves defender Max Kilman.

Kilman has enjoyed a consistent season for Wolves last year and despite their disappointing finish, the English defender played an integral role in their season as he was captain for all 38 of their Premier League games in 2023/24.

In the last two seasons Kilman has missed just one Premier League match for Wolves, so he felt entitled to a move to a ‘massive club’ this summer and when West Ham came knocking, he couldn’t resist a move to London.

1. Leny Yoro – Manchester United £52m

The biggest Premier League transfer so far this summer comes at a slightly surprising price, with Manchester United paying this summer’s English record fee of £52m for highly rated French centre back Leny Yoro.

Leny Yoro's rankings in his first game for Manchester United 💫 pic.twitter.com/TdxgREDkJK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 21, 2024

Yoro comes to United from Lille after impressing last year during his breakthrough season in Ligue 1, where he became an essential part of Les Dogues’ defense playing 46 matches in an important season where Lille finished fourth in the league.

Although the 18-year-old comes to Manchester with plenty of expectation on his shoulders, he may not start for the Red Devils, with United still looking to get a deal over the line for Bayern Munich defender Matthais De Ligt.