Gardner Minshew signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

After losing the Super Bowl to the Eagles, the Chiefs will move on from back QB Carson Wentz. He is a free agent heading into 2025. On Thursday, NFL insiders announced Kansas City has signed a new QB2 behind Patrick Mahomes.

Gardner Minshew has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs. Ahead of the 2024 season, Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Raiders. He was released by Las Vegas after one season. He’ll play for his fifth team in seven seasons when he suits up for Kansas City.

The #Chiefs are signing former #Raiders starter Gardner Minshew as their backup QB to Patrick Mahomes, per me and @TomPelissero. It's a 1-year deal for Minshew, who still has guaranteed money coming from Las Vegas.



In the 2019 NFL draft, the Jaguars used a 6th-round pick to draft QB Gardner Minshew out of Washington State. Minshew spent the first two years of his career with Jacksonville. He played in 23 games for the Jaguars and made 20 starts. After two seasons in Jacksonville, they traded him to the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season. Minshew played two seasons in Philly and played in nine games.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Minsehw signed a one-year deal with the Colts. He was the backup to begin the season to rookie QB Anthony Richardson. When he went down with a season-ending shoulder injury, Minshew started the final 13 games and went 7-6. After his impressive season with the Colts, Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders.

The 28-year-old started nine games for the Raiders in 2024 before he suffered a broken collarbone. Kansas City needed a backup QB for the 2025 season and they’ve signed Minshew to a one-year deal. It will be his fifth team in seven seasons. Minshew has played in 59 career games and has 46 starts. He’ll be the backup to Patrick Mahomes.