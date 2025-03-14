NFL

Gardner Minshew signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Gardner Minshew Raiders pic
Gardner Minshew Raiders pic

After losing the Super Bowl to the Eagles, the Chiefs will move on from back QB Carson Wentz. He is a free agent heading into 2025. On Thursday, NFL insiders announced Kansas City has signed a new QB2 behind Patrick Mahomes. 

Gardner Minshew has signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs. Ahead of the 2024 season, Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Raiders. He was released by Las Vegas after one season. He’ll play for his fifth team in seven seasons when he suits up for Kansas City.

The Chiefs signed Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal


In the 2019 NFL draft, the Jaguars used a 6th-round pick to draft QB Gardner Minshew out of Washington State. Minshew spent the first two years of his career with Jacksonville. He played in 23 games for the Jaguars and made 20 starts. After two seasons in Jacksonville, they traded him to the Eagles ahead of the 2021 season. Minshew played two seasons in Philly and played in nine games.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Minsehw signed a one-year deal with the Colts. He was the backup to begin the season to rookie QB Anthony Richardson. When he went down with a season-ending shoulder injury, Minshew started the final 13 games and went 7-6. After his impressive season with the Colts, Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders.

The 28-year-old started nine games for the Raiders in 2024 before he suffered a broken collarbone. Kansas City needed a backup QB for the 2025 season and they’ve signed Minshew to a one-year deal. It will be his fifth team in seven seasons. Minshew has played in 59 career games and has 46 starts. He’ll be the backup to Patrick Mahomes.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Gardner Minshew Raiders pic
NFL

LATEST Gardner Minshew signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 14 2025
Joey Bosa Chargers pic
NFL
Joey Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with Buffalo after nine seasons with the Chargers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 12 2025

With NFL free agency underway, teams are signing players for the 2025 season and beyond. On March 5, the Chargers cut ties with their longest-tenured player, Joey Bosa.  He played…

Davante Adams Jets pic 1
NFL
How will WR Davante Adams fit in with the Los Angeles Rams in 2025?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 12 2025

In 2024, the Los Angeles Rams finished the season 10-7. They overcame a 1-4 start to the season and went 9-3 in their last 12 games. A 10-7 record was…

D.K. Metcalf Seahawks pic 1
NFL
Seattle traded Pro Bowl WR D.K. Metcalf to the Steelers for a second-round pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 10 2025
Trey Hendrickson Bengals pic
NFL
The Bengals will allow DE Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2025
Terrel Bernard Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Terrel Bernard has signed a four-year, $50 million contract extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 07 2025
D.K. Metcalf Seahawks pic
NFL
Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf has requested a trade and multiple teams are interested
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 06 2025
Arrow to top