Soccer

Callum Wilson Frustrates Newcastle With Further Injury Setback

Author image
Jack Bellamy
Junior Writer
2 min read
fbl eng pr everton newcastle
fbl eng pr everton newcastle

Callum Wilson has had a rough time with injuries whilst playing in Tyneside for Newcastle and has been given another setback.

Wilson injured again

Since making the switch from Bournemouth to Newcastle in 2020, Wilson has missed an estimated 85 games and that number is set to extend with the English striker facing another setback.

Wilson had recently made his comeback from an injury he picked up in pre-season. He made four consecutive cameo appearances off the bench for the Toon before taking to social media to deliver the bad news.

Wilson wrote: “Despite all the hard work I’ve put in pushing to get back to full fitness, I need to take a little step backwards unfortunately guys.

“Frustrating as it is for everyone out there waiting for my return and to be able to help the team, these shortcomings also upset and frustrate me more than anybody else.

“I will and I am doing everything in my power to rediscover the best version of myself and finally get off this emotional rollercoaster, which I’m hoping 2025 will bring. Appreciate the patience, love and support from all those closest that know how hard I really work and how professional I always am.”

How long will Wilson be out for now?

Wilson experienced some discomfort in his hamstring after being substituted into the match against Brentford. The 32-year-old subsequently underwent a scan, which indicated a strain significant enough to keep him out of action until at least mid-February.

Throughout his 112 appearances for the club, Wilson has scored 48 goals, with nine of those coming in just 20 Premier League matches last season.

It is important to mention that Wilson will become a free agent in July, and the club may be hesitant to extend his contract and pay further wages for a striker with such a history of injuries.

Newcastle would’ve hoped to rotate between Alexander Isak and Wilson in light of a demanding festive schedule; however, they will now have to risk Isak playing full 90-minute matches while they await Wilson’s recovery.

Author image

Jack Bellamy Junior Writer

View All Posts By Jack Bellamy
Author Image

Jack Bellamy Junior Writer

View All Posts By Jack Bellamy

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
fbl eng pr everton newcastle
Soccer

LATEST Callum Wilson Frustrates Newcastle With Further Injury Setback

Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Dec 12 2024
35115087
Soccer
Saudi Arabia Confirmed To Host 2034 World Cup – 2030 Host Announced Too
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Dec 11 2024

Controversially, Saudi Arabia are confirmed hosts for the 2034 World Cup. The news broke out after the 2030 host was announced. Why is Saudi Arabia hosting a World Cup controversial?…

Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On
Soccer
‘I Am Far From Pleased’ – Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Explains Why He Was Disappointed With the Performance Against Girona
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2024

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said he did not enjoy his team’s performance in the 1-0 victory over Girona in the UEFA Champions League. Slot said the Reds lacked aggression…

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
‘Things Will Go Well’ – Carlo Ancelotti Is Hopeful of a Much Better Second Half of the Season for Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2024
Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong
Soccer
Report: Bundesliga Heavyweights Interested in Barcelona Star Frenkie de Jong
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2024
Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes in Action in the Premier League
Soccer
Top 5 Highest xG Underperformers in the Premier League This Season: Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Features
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2024
Real Madrid Beats Atalanta
Soccer
UEFA Champions League: Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid – Los Blancos End La Dea’s 14-Game Unbeaten Run
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 11 2024
Arrow to top