Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Tuesday 14th June

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Tuesday 14th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the seven races on day one at Royal Ascot.



BAAEED @ 1/5 with 888Sport – 2.30 Royal Ascot



Unbeaten from opening seven races and will be a huge shock if this William Haggas runner isn’t making it 8 wins on the spin here. An easy winner of the G1 Lockinge Stakes last time at Newbury having plenty to spare with the runner-up Real World, who is back for more here today and looks his main threat.

BLACKBEARD @ 3/1 with 888Sport – 3.05 Royal Ascot

Another that puts his unbeaten record on the line here – winning his first three races. The Aidan O’Brien yard like to target this race too, winning it three times since 2013, and this is the pick of Ballydoyle runners too for jockey Ryan Moore.



COROEBUS @ 8/11 with 888Sport – 4.20 Royal Ascot

English 2000 Guineas winner that comes here having won 3 of his 4 races for Godolphin. Should also be more to come from this 3 year-old and despite this being his first run away from Newmarket is the clear top-rated in the field and the one to be with again. William Buick rides.

BRING ON THE NIGHT @ 4/1 with 888Sport – 5.00 Royal Ascot

The Willie Mullins yard have a good record in this race – winning it four times since 2012. Ryan Moore has also been on three of those four wins and he’s teaming up again with Mullins here. This 5 year-old was 4th in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March and is unexposed not only on the flat, but overall with just six career runs.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

