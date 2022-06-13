2022 Royal Ascot Trends and Tips | Day One Ascot Best Bets (Tues 14th)

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

2022 Royal Ascot trends and tips for day one of the five-day meeting on Tuesday 14th June 2022. Use these Royal Ascot trends and stats to help find the best profile of past winners – day one gets going with three Group One races, that include the Queen Anne Stakes (2:30) and King’s Stand Stakes (3:40).

Royal Ascot Trends and ITV Horse Racing Tips (RacingTV/ITV) – Tuesday 14th June 2022



2.30 – Queen Anne Stakes (British Champions Series) (Group 1) (CLASS 1) (4yo+) 1m ITV

Queen Anne Stakes Trends

19/20 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

17/20 – Previous winners over 1 mile

16/20 – Had between 1 and 2 previous runs that season

16/20 – Returned 13/2 or shorter in the betting

15/20 – Had already won a Group 1 race

14/20 – Returned 11/2 or shorter in the betting

14/20 – Won by a 4 year-old

11/20 – Trained by either R Hannon (3), A P O’Brien (4) or Godolphin (4)

10/20 – Had never run at Ascot before

10/20 – Ran in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury last time out

9/20 – Favourites that were unplaced

9/20 – Won their previous race

7/20 – Winning favourites

4/20 – Ridden by Frankie Dettori

Only 2 winners from Stall 1 in the last 14 runnings

11 of the last 14 winners came from stalls 4 or higher

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Favourite backers should be getting off to the perfect start here with the unbeaten BAAEED @ 1/5 with 888Sport all the rage in the opener. Likely to go off a very short price so will figure in a lot of day one double, trebles and accas too.

This William Haggas horse is so far 7-from-7 in his races, so is yet to see the backside of another horse at the finish and returned last month to win the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury by an easy 3 1/4 lengths.

He beat Real World into second that day and is also be more of the same here with that Godolphin horse renewing rivalry here. Of the rest, Chindit, Order Of Australia and Lights On can fight it out for the places.

3.05 – Coventry Stakes (Group 2) (CLASS 1) (2yo) 6f ITV

Coventry Stakes Trends

19/20 – Won their previous race

18/20 – Had never raced at Ascot before

16/20 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

17/20 – Had between 1 and 2 previous career runs

15/20 – Came from the top three in the betting

15/20 – Foaled in either Feb or March

12/20 – Won over 6f before

10/20 – Winning favourites (3 joint)

8/20 – Ran at either Newbury or Newmarket last time out

6/20 – Trained by Aidan O’Brien

2/20 – Trained by Richard Hannon

1/20 – Won by a Jan foal

12 of the last 14 winners came from stalls 6 or higher

8 of the last 14 winners came from stalls 9-19 (inc)

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: The Hannon team have a few wins in this race over the last 20 years and they could have another good one on their hands with Persian Force. This 2 year-old won well at Newbury last time to make it 2-from-2 from his opening races and looks a big player again here.

However, this is also a race the Aidan O’Brien yard love to target – winning 6 of the last 20 runnings. With that in mind, their runners – BLACKBEARD @ 3/1 with 888Sport (Ryan Moore) and Age Of Kings (Frankie) – will be popular.

Of the two, Moore would have had the pick, so the fact he’s chosen Blackbeard, who was a very impressive winner at the Curragh in a Group 3 last time, looks significant.

Looking at the others, Bradsell and Royal Scotsman both won well last time out but with 12 of the last 14 winners coming from stalls 6 or higher their low draws would be the worry. At bigger prices SCHOLARSHIP @ 22/1 with 888Sport and SHOW RESPECT @ 28/1 with 888Sport might be the ones to reward those looking for a bit more value in the race.

3.40 – King´s Stand Stakes (Group 1) (CLASS 1) (3yo+) 5f ITV

King’s Stand Stakes Trends

20/20 – Aged 7 or younger

18/20 – Had won a Group race before

17/20 – Aged 4 or older

17/20 – Had won over 5f before

15/20 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

13/20 – Finished first or second last time out

13/20 – Had run at Ascot before (8 had won at the track)

11/20 – Favourites placed

10/20 – Won by a non-UK based trained horse

6/20 – Ran at either Flemington (3) or Chantilly (3) last time out

6/20 – Favourites that finished third

3/20 – Won by an Australian-trained horse

3/20 – 3 Year-old winners

4/20 – Winning favourites

A horse from stalls 9, 11 & 14 has been placed in 13 of the last 14 runnings

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: A truely international feel to this race yet again with leading Australian (Nature Strip) and US (Golden Pal) sprinters heading over. Nature Strip is the top-rated in the field and heads here at the top of his game after another Group One win in his homeland and we know he stays a bit further than this 5f trip if the race devolopes into a scrap.

But US trainer – Wesley Ward – loves to win races at this meeting, he’s notched up 12 over the years and last won this in 2017 (Lady Aurelia). So, his GOLDEN PAL @ 3/1 with 888Sport, who he’s gone on record as saying is the fastest horse he’s trained, gets the call.

Yes, his last two raids to the UK with the horse have seen him beaten when second in the Norfolk Stakes in 2020 and then down the field in the Nunthorpe Stakes last season at York. However, his regular jockey – Irad Ortiz Jr – who has recently won the Belmont Stakes, comes over for the ride and he’s 5-from-5 on the horse!

A recent 4 3/4 length win at Keeneland will have him spot on for this and with the ground expected to be quick here that will help his cause.

Of the others, Twilight Calls, for trainer Henry Candy, the Queen’s King’s Lynn and the Irish-trained filly Mooneista are respected. But the Godolphin yard took this race in 2018 and 2019 so their MAN OF PROMISE (e/w) @ 12/1 with 888Sport is chanced too now dropped back to 5f for the first time. William Buick rides.

4.20 – St James´s Palace Stakes (Group 1) (Entire Colts) (CLASS 1) (3yo) 1m ITV

St James’s Palace Stakes Trends

20/20 – Returned 10/1 or shorter in the betting

16/20 – Had either 2 or 3 previous runs that season

17/20 – Favourites that were placed

17/20 – Had won over a mile before

15/20– Previous Group 1 or 2 winners

13/20 – Previous Group 1 winners

13/20 – Returned 11/4 or shorter in the betting

12/20 – Winning favourites (1 joint)

11/20 – Won their previous race

10/20 – Ran in the Irish 2000 Guineas (Curragh) last time out (7 won it)

9/20 – Irish-trained winners

6/20 – Won by trainer Aidan O’Brien

5/20 – Had run at Ascot before

Just 2 winners from stall 1 or 2 in the last 14 runnings

6 of the last 14 winners came from stalls 4 or 5

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Another of the ‘day one’ bankers here as the English 2000 Guineas winner – COROEBUS @ 7/10 with 888Sport – will be very popular here. This Godolphin-owned 3 year-old was a gutsy 3/4 length winner at Newmarket that day and has now won three of his four starts.

He’s had a nice 1 1/2 month break since and with only four career runs should still have more to come. William Buick takes over from James Doyle in the saddle despite this being the horses first race outside Newmarket there is no reason to suggest it won’t suit.

Best of the rest will be the likes of Mighty Ulyssess, plus the Haggas pair of Maljoom and MY PROSPERO @ 4/1 with 888Sport, but with Tom Marquand picking the last-named of the duo he rates the danger to the favourite and heads here off the back of a nice win at Sandown in the Heron Stakes last time.

5.00 – Ascot Stakes (Handicap) (CLASS 2) (4yo+ 0-95) 2m4f ITV

Ascot Stakes Trends

17/20 – Carried 9-0 or more

15/20 – Won by a stable better known for their NH runners

15/20 – Had at least 1 previous run on the flat that season

14/20 – Had won over at least 2m on the flat before

11/20 – Aged either 4 or 5 years-old

11/20 – Returned a double-figure price in the betting

8/20 – Won their previous race

4/20 – Trained by Willie Mullins (4 of the last 10)

3/20 – Trained by the Pipe stable

3/20 – Ridden by Ryan Moore (3 of the last 10)

3/20 – Winning favourites

2/20 – Trained by Ian Williams

6 of the last 10 winners were Irish-trained

Just one winner (or placed) horse from stall 1 placed in the last 14 runnings

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: A good race for trainer Willie Mullins over the years – winning it 4 times since 2012. Therefore, their BRING ON THE NIGHT @ 4/1 with 888Sport is going to be very popular here. Ridden by Ryan Moore too, who has teamed-up with Mullins in 2012, 2015 and 2017 with success in this race, this horse was 4th in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle this season – albeit well beaten.

With just six career runs he’s very unexposed too and was a winner on the flat for trainer Andre Fabre, before going to Mullins.

Pied Piper, who was runner-up in the Triumph Hurdle this season, is the other big name in the race from the Gordon Elliott yard. Jamie Spencer rides and is a class act if Spencer is able to switch him off over the longer trip.

Arcadian Sunrise, Golden Flame, Coltrane and Marshall Plan are others to note, but trainer Ian Williams has also won two of the last three runnings – incuding last year with RESHOUN (e/w) @ 14/1 with 888Sport, who is back for more.

This 8 year-old was the shock 66/1 winner of the race last season but at least we know he stays the trip – which can’t be said for a lot of the others. He will be spot on after a fair 5th at Haydock last time over 1m4f and has Derby-winning jockey – Richard Kingscote – doing the steering.

5.35 – Wolferton Rated Stakes (Listed Race) (CLASS 1) (4yo+ 0-110) 1m2f ITV4

Wolferton Rated Stakes Key Trends

14/19 – Had between 1 and 3 runs already that season

14/19 – Finished unplaced last time out

13/19 – Had won 3 or more races during their career

13/19 – Aged 4 years-old

12/19 – Had won over 1m2f or further before

11/19 – Unplaced favourites

11/19 – Had run at Ascot before

9/19 – Returned a double-figure price

7/19 – Ran at either York (4) or Goodwood (3) last time out

4/19 – Trained by John Gosden (4 of last 11)

3/19 – Trained at Kremlin House Stables (Roger Varian/M Jarvis)

2/19 – Trained by Sir Michael Stoute

2/19 – Winning favourites

12 of the last 16 winners returned 7/1 or bigger

Juan Elcano (14/1) won the race in 2021

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Juan Elcano was a good winner of this race last year and can go well again after a fair return run at Sandown last time out in a Group Three.

The Stoute, Varian and Gosden yard have also all done well in the race too – they run Regal Reality, Movin Time and HARROVIAN (e/w) @ 8/1 with 888Sport, with the last-named interesting with Frankie riding.

The Gosden yard have won 4 of the last 11 runnings of this and after running in G1 and G3 races this drop back to Listed level will be a big help.

Of the rest, the other of interest is the Marcus Tregoning runner – PEROTTO (e/w) @ 17/2 with 888Sport– who landed the Britannia Stakes at this meeting last season. He’s back from a 263-day break but has gone well fresh in the past and the quicker ground will help in seeing out this longer 1m2f trip.

6.10 – Copper Horse Handicap (4yo+) 1m6f ITV4

Just the two previous runnings

Trainer John Gosden won this race in 2021

Trainer Roger Varian won this race in 2020

Trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy has a 67% record with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer John Gosden has a 20% record with his runners at the track with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer Alan King has a 24% record with his runners at the track with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer David O’Meara is just 3-from-110 with his 4+ year-olds at the track

Trainer Richard Hannon is just 2-from-79 with his 4+ year-olds at the track

SPORTSLENS BEST BETS: Chester Cup winner – Cleveland – is back for more here and the drop back to 1m6f here (from 2m2f) shouldn’t be an issue. This Aidan O’Brien runner is a fast improving stayer from the yard and is clearly relishing being stepped up in trip.

However, we are taking him on with the Gosden and Dettori runner here – STOWELL @ SP with 888Sport– who is a proven course winner at the track and also represents last year’s winning yard in this race. The horse is also back into a handicap after fair runs in a Group Three and Listed races and the step back up to 1m6f looks a good move.

Godolphin’s Bandinelli, plus Juan De Montalban and Get Shirty are all others with squeaks, but the danger can come from the Joseph O’Brien runner – OKITA SOUSHI (e/w) @ SP with 888Sport – who looks unexposed as a stayer after running on well over 1m4f last time at the Curragh on only his third career outing.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

