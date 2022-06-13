Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks, June 14th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew continued his fine form with 6-1 Lingfield scorer JANUS on Monday and has three selections on Tuesday, June 14th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

ROYAL ASCOT 4.20

NEW ENERGY (system – New Bay 3yos, recent run, top three finish last time)

Three-year-old progeny of the sire New Bay have a good record when returned to the track relatively quickly (within six weeks), landing 39 of their 176 starts (22.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £8.29 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those who recorded a top three finish last time out were 32 from 89 (36%) for a profit of £48.04. NEW ENERGY found only Native Trail too good when 40-1 for the Irish 2000 Guineas at the Curragh last time and is worth a small each-way interest. For the record, I’m also on LUSAIL, who ran well against the bias in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

THIRSK 5.15

RAMBUSO CREEK (system – Kevin Ryan 3yos, first run after a wind operation)

RAMBUSO CREEK was well supported (9-4 joint-favourite) ahead of his reappearance at Pontefract in April but could only finish fifth of the ten runners. He was caught wide, came from further off the pace than ideal and the subsequent wind operation suggests that he didn’t finish off his race as expected that day. Kevin Ryan is seven from 35 with three-year-olds returning from wind surgery for a profit of £9.63, with those who started at 9-1 or shorter last time landing six of their 19 starts (+£17.63). He might do better this time.

BRIGHTON 7.53

RUN FORREST RUN (system – seasonal pattern)

The George Baker-trained RUN FORREST RUN has a strong seasonal pattern to his form, doing best in June/July. His record in these two months reads 0411513 (3-7) for a profit of £15.50, compared to form figures outside this period of 726850755682 (0-12). He returned to form with a course and distance runner-up effort last month and can go one better here.

