Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, June 14th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing.

It’s day one of Royal Ascot (Tuesday, June 14th) and Andrew has three recommended bets/trades at the big meeting. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

ROYAL ASCOT JOCKEYS

JAMES DOYLE is operating at a 28% strike-rate in the past fortnight (ten winners from 36 rides) and Ascot has always suited his riding style. The betting market suggests that his 438 previous rides at this venue should have yielded 42 winners, but he was successful on 52 of them. He’s ridden a Royal Ascot winner in each of the last nine years and those who started in the front three in the betting were 14 from 62 (since 2013) for a profit of £11.98 to a £1 level stake at SP. None of his day one mounts are likely to fall into that category but two or three could stay on into the frame and he’s worth a buy in the Spreadex ASCOT JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Buy JAMES DOYLE in Ascot Jockeys

ROYAL ASCOT 4.20

LUSAIL was about five lengths behind COROEBUS when an 80-1 sixth in the 2000 Guineas last time but doesn’t deserved to be about 40 times the price of that rival. The winner was arguably flattered that day – he had the best of the draw in stall 1 of 15 and raced on the quickest part of the track – whereas Lusail was always inconvenienced by his stall 12 draw. He was switched to challenge closest to the stands’ rail, the slowest part of the track, but made significant progress in the closing stages and found only 5-4 favourite Native Trail (stall 15) too good on his side of the track. Native Trail, only three-quarters of a length behind his winning stablemate in second, went one better in the Irish 2000 Guineas next time and Lusail looks a great buy or each-way bet.

Recommendation: Back LUSAIL in Ascot 4.20

ROYAL ASCOT 5.35

I’m a big fan of MAJESTIC DAWN but he prefers soft ground and is best when able to dominate, as he did when scoring comfortably in Listed company at Goodwood last time. Even if Ascot put plenty of water on, it will have dried out considerably by post time and the presence of other pace angles also makes life tougher. Sell in the Spreadex 50-30-20-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose MAJESTIC DAWN in Ascot 5.35

