Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips Day 1 – 91/1 Tuesday Double

Kevin Blake Royal Ascot Tips – Tuesday 14th June 2022

3:05 Royal Ascot: PERSIAN FORCE @ 3/1 with 888Sport

4:20 Royal Ascot: LIGHT INFANTRY @ 22/1 with 888Sport

Kevin Blake (Betfair) Royal Ascot Day 1 Best Bets

Expensive purchase by Amo Racing and unbeaten in two starts for trainer Richard Hannon. Won the Brocklesby Stakes at Doncaster on debut, then followed-up at Newbury over the Coventry Stakes distance of 6f.

This form looks good with Persian Force a cut-above the rivals he’s encountered so far. He is well worth a crack at this juvenile Group 2 where his sharpness may give him the edge over a number of longer term prospects. “All his measurables add up well,” said Blake.

4:20 Royal Ascot: LIGHT INFANTRY @ 22/1 with 888Sport

Has a stone on ratings and 6 3/4 lengths on their 2000 Guineas meeting at Newmarket races to find with firm St James’s Palace Stakes favourite Coroebus. Blake feels the draw could inconvenience the red-hot jolly on the round mile, however.

As one of five in the line-up that’s only had three races in their lives, David Simcock’s Light Infantry is surely open to further progress. A fast closing sectional time on the unfavoured side of the Classic track gives hope there’s more to come, so he’s overpriced and each way value.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see him show a good chunk of improvement here, which might be enough to get him in the mix,” said Blake of Light Infantry, who won both his starts as a two-year-old.

Bet Kevin Blake’s Royal Ascot Tuesday Tips – Bet Slip

