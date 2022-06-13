Pricewise Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Tom Segal’s Best Bets On Tues

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Tips – Tuesday 14th June 2022

Click the slip below to back Tom Segal’s best bets in a 375/1 double with BetUK

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Pricewise (Tom Segal) Royal Ascot Best Bets and Tips – Tuesday 14th June 2022



3.05 Royal Ascot: ROUSING ENCORE @ 19/1 with BetUK

Segal sides with dual winner Rousing Encore, who heads south from Yorkshire tracks and the northern stable of Richard Fahey for the 6f Group 2 Coventry Stakes. When following-up on his Beverley success stepping up to this trip for the first time at Pontrefact, the juvenile colt gave 5lb to two fillies who had won before.

That was a good performance, according to Segal, with Rousing Encore posting a well-above average time on the day. He certainly the fits the Pricewise tips mould and could go well with many bookies paying extra places on this big field two-year-old contest.

5.00 Royal Ascot: ROCK EAGLE @ 18/1 with BetUK

In the long distance Heritage Handicap over 2m 4f, the Ascot Stakes, Segal can’t resist Rock Eagle with initial fancy Bring On The Night now pretty short in the betting. Ralph Beckett’s charge is entitled to come on for a first racecourse outing in 421 days at Haydock last month.

A key piece of form that makes Rock Eagle one of the Pricewise tips on the opening day of Royal Ascot is the 2020 Cesarewitch. He ran well for a long way of that 2m 2f trip at Newmarket. Rock Eagle could be well-handicapped on that effort or his third to Trueshan beforehand off a 1lb higher mark than now.

Bet Tom Segal’s Pricewise Tips – Bet Slip

Click the slip below to back Tom Segal’s best bets in a 375/1 double with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

Related At Royal Ascot

We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting. Finally, if you’re already a customer with our bookmakers then you can see all the latest Royal Ascot Existing Customer offers here.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets