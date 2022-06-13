Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
Home News frankie dettori royal ascot rides on tuesday back this 38287 1 acca

Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot Rides On Tuesday | Back This 38,287/1 Acca

Updated

19 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
frankie dettori rides

Frankie Dettori and Royal Ascot go hand-in-hand – the pocket Italian has won 76 Royal Ascot races during his career, but can he pick up any more this Tuesday? We take a look at each Frankie Dettori ride in more detail below and also put perm them up in a 888Sport betslip for you.

Plus, you can also claim a £40 free bet with 888Sport (more below) to use at the Royal Ascot races this week.

Back Frankie Dettori’s rides at Royal Ascot on Tuesday @ 38,287/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

Best Horse Racing Betting Offers

Sites Highlights Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Epsom Races Today – Cards, Tips & Results from Epsom Downs Races

Frankie Dettori’s Royal Ascot Rides – Tuesday 14th June 2022

3.05 Royal Ascot: AGE OF KINGS @ 6/1 with 888SportFrankie has picked up a good spare ride here for the Aidan O’Brien yard, who has won this race three times since 2013. An easy 4 length winner at the Curragh last time out and with  just two career runs should have more to come.

4.20 Royal Ascot: MIGHTY ULYSSES @ 10/1 with 888SportA bit to find on the ratings in this Group One but has won 2 of his 4 starts and the Gosden yard have won this race three times since 2014.

5.00 Royal Ascot: MARSHALL PLAN @ 15/2 with 888SportHas picked up three silver medals in recent runs, including last time out at Newcastle over 2m. Looks well worth a crack over this longer trip and should have a lively chance.

5.35 Royal Ascot: HARROVIAN @ 8/1 with 888SportBeen highly-tried in better races than this so back into Listed grade here will be more up his street. The Gosden camp have done well in this race too – winning it three times since 2012.

6.10 Royal Ascot: STOWELL @ 11/2 with 888SportYet another for the Gosden yard and looks well worth a crack up to this 1m6f trip. Course winner that was fourth last time in a Listed race here. Is the second top-rated in the field and could have more in the locker with just six career runs.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

Back Frankie Dettori’s rides at Royal Ascot on Tuesday @ 38,287/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

888Sport Frankie
888Sport Frankie

 

888Sport Royal Ascot offer

250 Codes claimed

Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Visit 888Sport
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Related At Royal Ascot: We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting. Finally, if you’re already a customer with our bookmakers then you can see all the latest Royal Ascot Existing Customer offers here.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites

Sites Highlights Register

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+ 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £15 Get £15

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £15 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply 		Claim Offer

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)
  • 3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f
  • 3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f
  • 4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
  • 5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f
  • 5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f
  • 6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15
155 Codes claimed

Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Bonus
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. FreeBet amount: £10 Minimum Deposit and wagering on sport to activate the Free Bet is: £10 Void/cancelled or cashed out bets do not count towards wagering to activate the free bet. Offer valid only to customers making a first deposit of £10 or more.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New customer offer only. A qualifying bet is a real money sports bet of at least £10 win or £0 each way at minimum fractional odds of evens (2.0 in decimal odds). We'll credit your account with 1 x 10 free bet upon settlement of qualifying bet. Promotion runs from 25/02/2022 until 31/06/2022. If this promotion is withdrawn it will not impact any qualifying bet you have placed during promotional period

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus

9.4
Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ begambleaware.org; New bettors get 50% of deposit up to £50; Once per household; Min deposit £15 (no Skrill/Neteller); Wager a total of 8 times deposit + bonus, with max qualifying bet stake equal to your initial bonus amount; Bonus expires after 60 days; Min odds of 4/5 on singles, or 2/5 per leg for acca; Some bet types excluded; See full terms; See full terms; Terms apply; 18+

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply.

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Bonus
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice | New players after 31.03.2021 | Valid on first Sports bet | Min. dep. £10 req. | Min. £10 wag. on the first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify | Bet must be settled | Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold Acca bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/ 1| Virtual and cashed out bets do not qualify | One-time offer | Bonuses credited following working day | T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens