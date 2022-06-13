Frankie Dettori Royal Ascot Rides On Tuesday | Back This 38,287/1 Acca

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori and Royal Ascot go hand-in-hand – the pocket Italian has won 76 Royal Ascot races during his career, but can he pick up any more this Tuesday? We take a look at each Frankie Dettori ride in more detail below and also put perm them up in a 888Sport betslip for you.

Plus, you can also claim a £40 free bet with 888Sport (more below) to use at the Royal Ascot races this week.



Back Frankie Dettori’s rides at Royal Ascot on Tuesday @ 38,287/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Epsom Races Today – Cards, Tips & Results from Epsom Downs Races

Frankie Dettori’s Royal Ascot Rides – Tuesday 14th June 2022

3.05 Royal Ascot: AGE OF KINGS @ 6/1 with 888Sport – Frankie has picked up a good spare ride here for the Aidan O’Brien yard, who has won this race three times since 2013. An easy 4 length winner at the Curragh last time out and with just two career runs should have more to come.



4.20 Royal Ascot: MIGHTY ULYSSES @ 10/1 with 888Sport – A bit to find on the ratings in this Group One but has won 2 of his 4 starts and the Gosden yard have won this race three times since 2014.



5.00 Royal Ascot: MARSHALL PLAN @ 15/2 with 888Sport – Has picked up three silver medals in recent runs, including last time out at Newcastle over 2m. Looks well worth a crack over this longer trip and should have a lively chance.



5.35 Royal Ascot: HARROVIAN @ 8/1 with 888Sport – Been highly-tried in better races than this so back into Listed grade here will be more up his street. The Gosden camp have done well in this race too – winning it three times since 2012.



6.10 Royal Ascot: STOWELL @ 11/2 with 888Sport – Yet another for the Gosden yard and looks well worth a crack up to this 1m6f trip. Course winner that was fourth last time in a Listed race here. Is the second top-rated in the field and could have more in the locker with just six career runs.



Note: Odds are subject to change.

Back Frankie Dettori’s rides at Royal Ascot on Tuesday @ 38,287/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

250 Codes claimed Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply Offer Terms Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Related At Royal Ascot: We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting. Finally, if you’re already a customer with our bookmakers then you can see all the latest Royal Ascot Existing Customer offers here.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets