royal ascot bankers for day one 4 1 royal ascot best bet treble

Royal Ascot Bankers For Day One | 4/1 Royal Ascot Best Bet Treble

Updated

52 mins ago

on

ROYAL ascot bankers

There are several Royal Ascot bankers on the opening day of the five-day meeting (14th-18th June) that punters are sure to get stuck into and, in contrast, the bookmakers will be hoping lose. Which side of the fence are you on? Let’s take a look at the Royal Ascot Bankers on day one (Tuesday 14th June).

Back the three day one Royal Ascot horses in a treble with BetUK @ 4/1 (click the bet slip below)

Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Royal Ascot Bankers – Day One (Tuesday 14th June 22)

2:30pm Queen Anne Stakes (Group One): BAAEED @ 1/4 with BetUK

Will be all the rage in the opening 2022 Royal Ascot race – The Queen Anne Stakes (2:30pm) – on Tuesday. This William Haggas-trained 4 year-old is yet to lose from seven outings, with the last being an easy 3 1/4 length success in the Group One Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.

He’s now a three-time Group One winner after also taking the Prix Du Moulin and QEII Stakes at the end of last season – the last of those mentioned was also here at Ascot. He’s the clear top-rated in the field (125) and 7lbs superior to anything else.

This improving high class miler could even have more to come and really he rates ‘Banker-Banker’ material!

baaeed
Baaeed

3:40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Group One): GOLDEN PAL @ 2/1 with BetUK

Of the day one Ascot bankers, this one looks the one with the most risks attached to it. However, the US trainer Wesley Ward loves to have a Royal Ascot party of runners – over the years he’s mopped up twelve Royal Ascot winners and has a big chance of making that 13 here with his super-fast sprinter – Golden Pal.

Ward has gone on record as saying this 4 year-old is the FASTEST horse he’s EVER trained! This speedball heads here having won his last three in his homeland at Keeneland (2) and Del Mar, with two of those wins being over 5 1/2 furlongs, so we also know he stays a tiny bit further.

Those looking to take him on will cling to the fact he’s come over to England twice before and been beaten both times – once in the Norfolk Stakes (2nd) at this meeting last season, and at York in the Nunthorpe Stakes.

He’ll probably want the rain to stay away and if it does and he gets ‘good’ ground or faster then it could easily be a case of blast out and not see another rival. US-based jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr, who is 5-from-5 on the horse, flies over too.

Golden Pal
Golden Pal

4:20pm St James’s Palace Stakes (Group One): COROEBUS @ 2/5 with BetUK 

This Godolphin runner landed his first Group One when taking the English 2000 Guineas at the end of April and with that only his fourth career run, the bad news for his rivals here is that there could be even more to come.

William Buick takes over in the saddle from James Doyle, but Buick had ridden the horse in his three previous races and has won in him twice too. It’s his first run away from Newmarket so some might see this as a small thing to cling to if wanting to take him on but the stiff Ascot track is expected to suit him well.

Off a rating of 121, he’s the top horse in the field too – and a clear 6lbs higher higher than anything else. Godolphin have won this race three times in the past, with the most recent being Barny Roy (2017), but trainer Charlie Appleby is still hunting for his first success, while last year’s 2000 Guineas winner – Poetic Flare – also followed up in this race.

Overall, it will be a shock if Coroebus isn’t giving Godolphin their fourth win in the St James’s Palace Stakes and the first for the Appleby camp.

coroebus
Coroebus

Royal Ascot Bankers On Day One – Back This 4/1 Treble With BetUK

A £10 treble on the day one (Tuesday 14th June) Royal Ascot bankers pays £52.00. (click the bet slip below)

Ascot Bankers Day One
Ascot Bankers Day One

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)
  • 3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f
  • 3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f
  • 4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
  • 5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f
  • 5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f
  • 6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f
  • 3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f
  • 3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f
  • 4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)
  • 5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
  • 5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f
  • 6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f
  • 3.05pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f
  • 3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
  • 4.15pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f
  • 5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)
  • 5.35pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
  • 6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f
  • 3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f
  • 3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f
  • 4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
  • 5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)
  • 5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
  • 6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

  • 2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f
  • 3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f
  • 3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f
  • 4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f
  • 5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f
  • 5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f
  • 6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

