Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Tuesday

Tony Calvin Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips – Tuesday 14th June 2022
Tony Calvin (Betfair) Royal Ascot Best Bets – Tuesday 14th June 22
- 3:05 Royal Ascot: SHOW RESPECT @ 22/1 with BetUK
Leicester maiden winner Show Respect appeals to Calvin for the 6f Group 2 Coventry Stakes with many juveniles on show in a large field. He could be overpriced in relation to old rival Royal Scotsman, granted further progress.
- 3:40 Royal Ascot: MOONIESTA @ 15/1 with BetUK
Twilight Calls was Calvin’s ante post fancy for the 5f Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes but he also likes Irish raider Mooniesta. Hitting the frame on all three starts in the Emerald Isle this spring, Jack Davison’s charge gave Brad The Brief plenty to think about in the Greenlands Stakes on his latest outing. He should go well again here.
- 4.20 Royal Ascot: LUSAIL @ 18/1 with BetUK
The Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes on the round mile is seemingly all about 2000 Guineas hero Coroebus. Lusail had a troubled passage through the Newmarket Classic for Richard Hannon, so did well in the circumstances to finish sixth. Granted better luck in-running, he could well get much closer to the favourite and looks a good each way alternative.
- 5.00 Royal Ascot: ARCADIAN SUNRISE @11/2 with BetUK
John Queally’s stable star Arcadian Sunrise came to most punters’ attention when landing a long distance handicap at the York Ebor Festival last summer. Extreme tests of stamina on the Flat suit this horse, as demonstrated last time out when staying on into fourth in the Chester Cup. The 2m 4f Ascot Stakes off an unchanged mark of 97 with a 5lb claimer aboard looks right up his street.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Note: Odds are subject to change
2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names
Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022
- 2.30pm – Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)
- 3.05pm – Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f
- 3.40pm – King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f
- 4.20pm – St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) 1m (round)
- 5.00pm – Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f
- 5.35pm – Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f
