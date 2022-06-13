Does The Queen Have A Royal Ascot Runner On Tuesday?

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With Royal Ascot starting on Tuesday – the big question is, does The Queen have any Royal Ascot runners on day one of the five day meeting? We take a look at the possible runners for the Queen on Tuesday 14th June, plus you can also snap-up a £50 free bet with BetUK to use at Ascot this week.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets

Queen’s 2022 Royal Ascot Runner – Tuesday 14th June

KING’S LYNN

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Profile: 5 year-old gelding

Entered: 3:40pm King’s Stand Stakes (Tues, 14th June)

Latest Royal Ascot Betting: @ 13/1 with BetUK for King’s Stand Stakes

King’s Lynn is an improving sprinter that will have a fair chance of adding another Royal Ascot win to the Queen’s CV. This 5 year-old was last seen winning the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock in May, so heads here in winning form too. Yes, now stepping up to the top level, he’ll need to improve on that, but at 5 years-old is still young for a sprinter.

Therefore, it would be no surpirse to see more improvement in this Andrew Balding-trained speedster, while he’s tasted the ‘hustle and bustle’ of Royal Ascot in the past when 7th in this race (King’s Stand Stakes) 12 months ago – only beaten 3 3/4 lengths, plus also went onto run a close third in the Wokingham Stakes here just 4 days later.

He’s also entered in the Platinum Jubilee on the Saturday, but some horses in the past have even taken in both Royal Ascot races in the same year – just like King’s Lynn did last year at this meeting, so win, lose of draw, this Royal Runner could be out again at Ascot later in the week.

Queen’s 2022 Royal Ascot Other Possible Runners

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

Queen’s Vase – PERFECT ALIBI @ 8/1 with BetUK

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022



Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Royal Ascot Odds 2022 – View Latest Royal Ascot Betting Odds

Back The Queen’s 2022 Royal Ascot Runners With BetUK and also get a FREE £50 BET to Use On The Ascot Races

BetUK £30 Free Bet + ‘Acca Club’– £50 in free bets with BetUK to use on today’s horse racing – plus join their ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply)

How Many Royal Ascot Winners Has The Queen Had?

The Queen has had 24 Royal Ascot winners over the years, with the first of those coming in the 1950’s – The Queen’s first Royal Ascot winner was Choir Boy, who won the 1953 Royal Hunt Cup.

Then, in more recent times – Tactical, won the Windsor Castle Stakes in 2020, while another notable winner in the Royal colours was Estimate (watch below), who won the 2013 Ascot Gold Cup.

Some Of The Best Horses To Carry The Queen’s Colours

Dunfermline: Won the Epsom Oaks, when ridden by Willie Carson and trained by Dick Hern, and the St Leger in the same season. (watch Dunfermline winning the 1977 Oaks below)

Aureole: Her Majesty’s only winner of the race that is named after her parents: the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Over the year’s, she’s also had had four runners-up in the race.

Doutelle: Among Doutelle’s wins over a cracking career was his victory in the 1958 Ormonde Stakes – he beat the classy Ballymoss, subsequently winner of the Eclipse, King George and Arc.

Height Of Fashion: The Queen sold this horse to Sheikh Hamdan – soon after Height Of Fashion became a broodmare of the highest quality. Her son was the 1989 Epsom Derby winner Nashwan, she also has family ties to the Japanese sire sensation Deep Impact and the more recent champion miler Baaeed.

Highclere: Named after Highclere Castle – the home of the Queen’s racing manager at the time, Lord Carnarvon. Another dual Classic winner for the Queen – winning the 1000 Guineas in 1974 and later won the Prix de Diane that same season. Highclere was a great granddaughter of Feola, who was the Royal Studs’ most prolific broodmare in the 20th Century.

Watch Estimate Winning The 2013 Ascot Gold Cup

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates, Race Names and Full Festival Schedule

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

Royal Ascot: Wednesday 15th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

3.40pm – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

4.20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

5.00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

6.10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round)

Royal Ascot: Thursday 16th June 2022

2.30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

3.05pm – The King George V Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

3.40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

5.00pm – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

Royal Ascot: Friday 17th June 2022

2.30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

3.05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

3.40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

5.35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

6.10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

Royal Ascot: Saturday 18th June 2022

2.30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

3.05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

3.40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

4.20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

5.00pm – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

5.35pm – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets