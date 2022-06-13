Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Tuesday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Templegate Royal Ascot Tips (NAP/NB) – Royal Ascot Best Bets Tuesday 14th June 2022

5:00 Royal Ascot – BRING ON THE NIGHT (NAP) @ SP with BetUK

6:10 Royal Ascot – JUAN DE MONTELBAN (NB) @ SP with BetUK

Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NAP

5:00 Royal Ascot – BRING ON THE NIGHT (NAP) @ 4/1 with BetUK

Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore team up here – something they’ve done three times in recent years in this race. This 5 year-old was fourth in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival back in March and clearly has ability after winning a maiden hurdle at Naas in Feb and a flat race – when trained in France. Looks interesting upped in trip in a race the yard love to target.

Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NB

6:10 Royal Ascot – JUAN DE MONTELBAN (NB) @ 13/2 with BetUK

Very easy winner here at this track in May – up 9lbs for that so a bit more needed but could not have been more impressive going in by 3 3/4 lengths that day. Is also up to 1m6f here again, with those recent runs coming over 1m4f, but looks well worth a crack again on just the hroses third run for his new trainer – Kevin Philippart De Foy – at a track we know suits.

Other Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips (Tuesday 14th June 2022)

Bet Templegate Tips

2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names

Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022

2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)

3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f

3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f

4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f

5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f

6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f

More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets