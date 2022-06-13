Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Tuesday

Templegate Royal Ascot Tips (NAP/NB) – Royal Ascot Best Bets Tuesday 14th June 2022
- 5:00 Royal Ascot – BRING ON THE NIGHT (NAP) @ SP with BetUK
- 6:10 Royal Ascot – JUAN DE MONTELBAN (NB) @ SP with BetUK
Click the slip below to back the Sun’s Templegate Royal Ascot NAP and NB bets in an e/w double @ 36/1 with BetUK
Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NAP
- 5:00 Royal Ascot – BRING ON THE NIGHT (NAP) @ 4/1 with BetUK
Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore team up here – something they’ve done three times in recent years in this race. This 5 year-old was fourth in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival back in March and clearly has ability after winning a maiden hurdle at Naas in Feb and a flat race – when trained in France. Looks interesting upped in trip in a race the yard love to target.
Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing NB
- 6:10 Royal Ascot – JUAN DE MONTELBAN (NB) @ 13/2 with BetUK
Very easy winner here at this track in May – up 9lbs for that so a bit more needed but could not have been more impressive going in by 3 3/4 lengths that day. Is also up to 1m6f here again, with those recent runs coming over 1m4f, but looks well worth a crack again on just the hroses third run for his new trainer – Kevin Philippart De Foy – at a track we know suits.
Note: Odds are subject to change
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers For Royal Ascot Free Bets
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
RELATED: Best Royal Ascot Betting Offers and Horse Racing Free Bets
Other Templegate Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips (Tuesday 14th June 2022)
- 2.30 Royal Ascot: BAAEED @ 1/6 with BetUK
- 3.05 Royal Ascot: PERSIAN FORCE @ 3/1 with BetUK
- 3.40 Royal Ascot: TWILIGHT CALLS @ 6/1 with BetUK
- 4.20 Royal Ascot: COROEBUS @ 8/11 with BetUK
- 5.35 Royal Ascot: CADILLAC @ 13/2 with BetUK
Bet Templegate Tips
Click the slip below to back the Sun’s Templegate Royal Ascot NAP and NB bets in an e/w double @ 36/1 with BetUK
Note: Odds are subject to change
Related At Royal Ascot: We’ve got the best Royal Ascot betting sites listed that you can take advantage of many Royal Ascot free bets. Plus, our SportsLens horse racing experts are on hand with their Royal Ascot tips, while we’ll also have the latest Royal Ascot odds and Royal Ascot results throughout the five-day meeting. Finally, if you’re already a customer with our bookmakers then you can see all the latest Royal Ascot Existing Customer offers here.
Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the 2022 Royal Ascot Meeting (14th-18th June 2022) – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
2022 Royal Ascot Times, Dates and Race Names
Royal Ascot: Tuesday 14th June 2022
- 2.30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) 1m (straight)
- 3.05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2) 6f
- 3.40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1) 5f
- 4.20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)
- 5.00pm – The Ascot Stakes (Handicap) 2m 4f
- 5.35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed) 1m 2f
- 6.10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) 1m 6f
More Royal Ascot Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets