Paul Kealy Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips | Ascot Best Bets On Tuesday

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Horse Racing Tips – Tuesday 14th June 2022

All of Paul Kealy’s best bets today make an acca of 9000/1 with BetUK

Paul Kealy’s Royal Ascot Races Best Bets

Clive Cox does well with sprinters and juveniles, so it’s no surprise to see Kealy proffering a punt on Haydock scorer Scholarship in the 6f Group 2 Coventry Stakes for two-year-olds. He’s by a King’s Stand sprinter, so that is good breeding for both this course and the occasion.

Scholarship can only improve for his first racecourse outing, which was less than three weeks ago. Cox likes having runners at the royal meeting, so this one could well be worth backing each way.

4.20 Royal Ascot: MIGHTY ULYSSES @ 11/1 with BetUK

John and Thady Gosden step Mighty Ulysses out of handicaps and in at the highest level for the three-year-old colts only race, the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes. He perhaps got to the front too soon in the Silver Bowl at Haydock under a claimer.

Frankie Dettori now takes the ride and may hold on to Mighty Ulysses a bit longer. In a race where many pundits think Coroebus may not be as solid a favourite as the odds suggest, this is another type who looks worth an each way play.

5.00 Royal Ascot: ARCADIAN SUNRISE @ 11/2 with BetUK

Getting in to the Ascot Stakes off the same 97 rating that he finished fourth in the Chester Cup on leaves the impression that Arcadian Sunrise could still have more to offer. He stayed on well in another of the big staying Heritage Handicaps at a tight, turning track that doesn’t suit all types.

Arcadian Sunrise has already made one successful raid on this side of the Irish Sea for trainer John Queally. That came in a similar race during York’s Ebor Festival last August. Harry Davies takes a valuable 5lb off with his claim here, making Arcadian Sunrise look even more well-treated.

6.10 Royal Ascot: JUAN DE MONTALBAN @ 13/2 with BetUK

Newmarket trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy is having some season, so a 9lb rise for Juan De Montalban after a course win may not stop him going in again during the concluding handicap, the 1m 6f Copper Horse Stakes. A runner-up in last season’s Italy Derby, this four-year-old looks to be getting better with age and experience.

Juan De Montalban built on his first start for De Foy by bolting up over 1m 4f here last month. The handicapper has had his say, but Kealy believes the extra quarter of a mile holds no fears.

