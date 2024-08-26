The English Premier League is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world. They fill the home stands every single Matchday, come hell or high water, cheering their loudest to support their players. Players, at least those who stick around long enough to cultivate a relationship with local fans, understand how important it is to give their all every time they play at their home venue.

In today’s list, we will take a look at the top five players who have awarded pure, unadulterated joy to their fans since joining. Here are the top five players with the best home records in Premier League history.

Special note: The list only includes players who have played in at least 100 home matches for one club.

#5 Patrice Evra – Manchester United

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra enjoyed a remarkable eight-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford between January 2006 and July 2014. He played 273 Premier League games in that period, scoring seven times. Out of the 140 home matches, Evra won 112, drew 12, and lost 16, attaining a win % of 80.

In total, Evra played 379 games for the Red Devils in all competitions, scoring 10 times and providing 33 assists. His heroics helped United to five Premier League trophies, one UEFA Champions League, and three League Cups, amongst other honors.

#4 Ederson – Manchester City

The chosen successor to Claudio Bravo, Ederson joined Manchester City from Benfica for a €40 million ($44.75 million) fee in the summer of 2017. The Brazilian goalkeeper has since played 252 matches for the Cityzens, conceding 191 goals and conceding 118 clean sheets. The 31-year-old has appeared in 124 games at the Etihad Stadium, celebrating 100 wins, drawing 13, and losing 11. His win % currently stands at an admirable 80.6.

Ederson has been Pep Guardiola’s keeper of choice since joining, and he has repaid his coach’s faith in the best possible way. Helped by his bravado under the crossbar, Manchester City has won 18 trophies since 2017, including six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League.

#3 Bernardo Silva – Manchester City

Like his teammate Ederson, Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City in the summer of 2017. The gifted attacking midfielder/right-winger, who joined from AS Monaco for €50 million ($55.93 million), has appeared in 235 Premier League games, scoring 39 times and providing 44 assists. Of his 235 matches, 115 have come at the Etihad Stadium. He has won 95 games, drawn 13, and lost only eight, attaining an 81.7 win percentage.

Identical to Ederson, Silva has won 16 trophies at Manchester City, including six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and a UEFA Champions League. Overall, Silva has played 358 games for the reigning English champions, scoring 67 times and providing 67 assists.

#2 Virgil van Dijk – Liverpool

In second place we have Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch center-back, who joined the Merseysiders in a blockbuster €84.65 million ($94.69 million) deal in January 2018, played his 100th game at Anfield on Sunday, as Liverpool claimed a 2-0 win over Brentford. In those 100 games, Van Dijk won 82, drew 16, and lost only twice, attaining 82 win %. Since his switch from Southampton, Van Dijk has played a total of 272 games — 199 in the Premier League — for the Reds in all competitions, scoring 23 times and providing 12 assists.

Van Dijk has helped Liverpool to a plethora of trophies in the last six and half years. The Reds won the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season, the Premier League and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019-20, and the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in the 2021-22 season, among other honors.

#1 Nemanja Vidic – Manchester United

Playing attaining a sensational win ratio of 82.2 after securing 88 victories in 107 matches, Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has claimed the top spot. Of 107 games, Vidic only lost 10 and drew nine. Between the winter of 2006 and the summer of 2014, the former center-back played 300 matches for the Old Trafford outfit, scoring 21 times. Of those 300, 211 came in the English top flight. Vidic scored 15 times in the Premier League.

The former Serbia international won it all with Manchester United. He helped United to five Premier League trophies, one UEFA Champions League, and three League Cups, amongst other honors.