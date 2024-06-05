It is official! After years of uncertainty, Kylian Mbappe has officially become a Real Madrid player. The Frenchman has joined Los Blancos as a free agent after refusing to sign a contract extension at Paris Saint-Germain. The transfer is a massive steal for Real Madrid, as they did not have to pay a dime to PSG for arguably the most valuable player on the planet.

Instead of lining up PSG’s coffers, Real Madrid will pay a massive signing-on fee to Mbappe. According to reports, the number could be anywhere between £80 million ($102.20 million) and £128 million ($163.52 million). Los Blancos will reportedly pay the fee in installments over the five years.

While his signing bonus is one of the biggest Europe has ever seen, Mbappe will not earn astronomical wages at Real Madrid. According to The Mirror, the 25-year-old will take home £250,000 after tax, which is modest for a player of his stature. In fact, as many as 11 Premier League stars take home more money than Mbappe will at Real Madrid, and today, we will take a look at who they are.

Continue reading to check out the 11 Premier League players who earn more than £250,000 ($319,371.25) per week.

Salary Data: Sportrac

#11 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal): £265,000 ($338,440)

Kicking off this list is Arsenal center-forward Gabriel Jesus, with the Brazilian taking home a beefy £265,000 ($338,440) per week. Jesus, who switched from Manchester City in 2022, sees his Arsenal deal expire on June 30, 2027.

Jesus has had to deal with multiple injuries at Arsenal. As a result, he has lacked confidence in front of goal, hurting his chances of becoming an undisputed starter under Mikel Arteta. He has played 69 games for Arsenal so far, registering 19 shots and 15 assists.

#10 Kai Havertz (Arsenal): £280,000 ($357,600)

In 10th place, we have Kai Havertz, who signed a £280,000 ($357,600) per week deal when he joined from Chelsea last summer. Havertz still has four years (June 2028) remaining on his Arsenal contract.

Havertz had a slow start at the Emirates Stadium but unlocked his best form after Mikel Arteta moved him into a ‘False 9’ role. By the end of the 2023-24 season, Havertz played 51 games for the Gunners, clocking 14 goals and seven assists.

#9 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United): £300,000 ($383,140)

Manchester United academy graduate Marcus Rashford earns a massive £300,000 ($383,140) per week at the club, making him the highest-earning homegrown player at any Premier League team. Rashford’s current deal with Man Utd expires on June 30, 2028.

Rashford’s performances took a plunge in the 2023-24 season, but overall, he has been a dependable source of goals and assists. Since officially breaking into the senior team in January 2016, Rashford has played 402 games for the club across competitions, scoring 131 times and claiming 65 assists. His performances have helped United to one UEFA Europa League trophy and two FA Cups, amongst other honors.

#8 Jack Grealish (Manchester City): £300,000 ($383,140)

Jack Grealish makes a handsome £300,000 ($383,140) per week at Manchester City, which makes him the second-highest-paid Englishman in the Premier League. Grealish, who joined from Aston Villa in August 2021, has a contract until June 30, 2027.

Grealish has not lived up to his lofty $128 million price tag at City, only impressing in bits and pieces. He has played 125 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 14 times and providing 18 assists.

#7 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City): £300,000 ($383,140)

One of the most underrated players in the Premier League, Bernardo Silva earns a fine £300,000 ($383,140) per week at Manchester City. The Portugal international, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, sees his Man City deal expire in June 2026.

The gifted attacking midfielder has played 355 games for Manchester City since the start of the 2017-18 season, recording 66 goals and 66 assists. Silva’s attacking play has helped City to 16 trophies, including six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.

#6 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea): £325,000 ($415,070)

Chelsea had high hopes for Romelu Lukaku when they spent well above $100 million to bring the Belgian from Inter Milan in 2021. Unfortunately, the move has turned out to be a disaster, with the £325,000 ($415,070)/week Belgian leaving the club on loan just a season later.

Lukaku spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at AS Roma, scoring 13 times in 32 games in Serie A. Despite putting up decent numbers on the board, he is not expected to have a starring role at Chelsea next season. According to reports, he can leave the club for as little as $40 million.

Lukaku played 44 games for Chelsea in 2021-22, chipping in with 15 goals. His contract with the Pensioners runs out in June 2026.

#5 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea): £325,000 ($415,070)

In fifth place, we have Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling, with the Englishman bagging a cool £325,000 ($415,070) per week at Stamford Bridge. Sterling, who joined the club in 2022, sees his contract expire in June 2027.

The former Manchester City winger has been a bit of a hit-and-miss at Chelsea, performing superbly in some games and completely disappearing in others. It will be interesting to see if new boss Enzo Maresca has him in his plans for next season.

So far, the 29-year-old has featured in 81 games for the Blues, scoring 19 times and providing 12 assists.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool): £350,000 ($447,000)

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is one of the very few players on this list who fully deserve the pay packet they take home. The Egypt international, who is contractually tied to the Reds until June 2025, takes home a cool £350,000 ($447,000) — a massive £100,000 ($127,730) more than what Mbappe will earn at Real Madrid.

Since joining from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has played 349 games for the Merseysiders across competitions, bagging 211 goals and 89 assists. His heroics have helped Liverpool to a Premier League title, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors.

#3 Casemiro (Manchester United): £350,000 ($447,000)

Former Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro bagged a lucrative £350,000 ($447,000) per week deal when he switched from the Santiago Bernabeu to Old Trafford in 2022. His performances were commendable in his debut season, but he got a lot of flak for not living up to expectations in 2023-24. According to sources, Casemiro is on Manchester United’s transfer list and could move on to greener pastures in the summer window.

The Brazilian midfielder has played 83 matches for the Red Devils so far, recording 12 goals and nine assists.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City): £375,000 ($478,930)

Winning a royal rumble against some of the best teams in Europe, Manchester City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund before the start of the 2022-23 season. The Cityzens offered the Norwegian a five-year contract worth an eye-popping £375,000 ($478,930).

It is safe to say that the investment has paid off handsomely, with Haaland emerging winning consecutive Premier League Golden Boots and firing Pep Guardiola’s team to two Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy in two years. The 23-year-old has played 98 games for City in all competitions thus far, bagging 90 goals and 15 assists.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): £400,000 ($510,860)

Manchester City maestro Kevin De Bruyne is the highest earner in the Premier League, with him taking home a staggering £400,000 ($510,860) per week. The Belgian playmaker sees his Man City contract expire in June 2025.

Since joining the club in August 2015, De Bruyne has played 382 games for Manchester City in all competitions, scoring 102 times and providing 170 assists. He has helped the Cityzens to six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.