The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran Joe Flacco to a one-year deal for the 2025 season

In 2024, veteran QB Joe Flacco was on a one-year deal with the Colts. Flacco played in eight of their 17 games and made six starts for Indianapolis.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Joe Flacco will return in 2025 for his 18th professional season. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cleveland Browns.

one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives



With the 18th pick in the 2008 NFL draft, the Ravens selected QB Joe Flacco out of Deleware. The veteran QB played 11 seasons for Baltimore and went 96-67 in the regular season. Flacco was 10-5 with the Ravens in the postseason. Including a win in the Super Bowl in 2012. After the emergence of Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, the Ravens waived QB Joe Flacco and he signed with the Broncos for the 2018 season.

From 2020-2022, Flacco was a member of the Jets. He played in 12 games for New York and made nine starts. To begin the 2023 season, Joe Flacco was on his couch and did not have a job. However, the Browns ran into trouble and needed an experienced QB. They signed Flacco and he went 4-1 in five starts. That was enough for him to win Comeback Player of the Year in 2023. The veteran played the 2024 season for the Indianapolis Colts.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Joe Flacco has signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Cleveland. The Browns also added former first-round pick Kenny Pickett to their roster this offseason. Deshaun Watson is expected to miss the entire 2025 season due to injury. Will Flacco or Pickett be their starter or will the Browns look for a QB in the draft? Adding two experienced QBs could point to Cleveland taking another QB through the draft in April.