WATCH: Shedeur Sanders shuts down the narrative that he doesn’t want to be a top 3 pick

Zach Wolpin
As of Friday, April 11, we’re less than two weeks from the 2025 NFL draft. Teams around the league are doing their final preparations for round one starting on Thursday, April 24. 

FanDuel has a morning show with media personality Kay Adams. On Friday, she had Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders on her show via Zoom. Adams told Sanders that ESPN’s Loius Riddick said Shedeur doesn’t want to be a top 3 pick. Sanders quickly shut down that narrative and told Adams that he’d never spoken to Riddick in his life.

Sheduer Sanders has no preference for where he wants to be drafted


Shedeur Sanders is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. There’s been a spotlight on Shedeur since he started playing football and he embraces the challenge. In college, Sanders took an untraditional path. His father Deion was the head coach at Jackson State in 2021 and 2022. Shedeur followed Deion to Jackson State and was their starter for two seasons.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Deion accepted the head coaching position at Colorado. To no surprise, Sheduer followed him there for his junior and senior seasons. The 23-year-old is one of the top QBs in the 2025 draft class. On Friday, April 11, Sanders went on FanDuel’s Up and Adams live show with Kay Adams. She told Sanders that ESPN’s Loius Riddick said Shedeur doesn’t want to be a top 3 pick.

Sanders responded by saying that he’s never spoken to Louis Riddick in his life. That quickly shut down any narrative that Sanders doesn’t want to be drafted in the top 3. Mock drafts have Miami’s Cam Ward as the #1 pick to the Titans. Several teams need a QB in the top three. Will one of them take a chance on Sheduer Sanders? Regardless of where he’s picked, Sanders will be ready for his opportunity to go pro.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

