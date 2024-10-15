Paul George was forced to leave the floor on Monday afternoon as the new 76ers star appeared to hyperextend his knee during a preseason loss in Atlanta to the Hawks.

No Immediate Concern For Paul George

Paul George was forced off the court early during the Hawks win and he didn’t return after over extending his knee in the second quarter with what looked to be a painful injury.

Although he left the floor in pain and with an evident limp, it appears that both ‘PG’ and his head coach aren’t as concerned about the knock as the initial reports would suggest.

Speaking after the match, the nine-time All Star said: “I felt it hyperextend, and immediately I knew I had to come out, but if you ask me, I’m not too worried about it.”

Paul George appears to hyperextend his knee during a preseason game 😢 PRAYERS UP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Cdi6Vu3TY9 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 15, 2024

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse reiterated George’s feelings and if his words are anything to go by, PG should be back on the court in no time at all – hopefully before the season begins next week.

“[We are] Certainly trying to work him into things, and he wants to work into things too. So this doesn’t give him a chance to do that. Hopefully it’ll be OK so he’s back with us right away.”

The news of George’s injury comes at an unfortunate time for Philadelphia, just one day after they ruled out another key to their championship hopes this season in Joel Embiid.

Embiid is going to miss the remaining preseason games for the Sixers and he also admitted this week that he is unlikely to ever play in back-to-back games ever again during his NBA career.

Philadelphia kicks off their season on Wednesday next week against the Bucks and they should have both Embiid and George both rested and ready to go before the 2024 season tips off.