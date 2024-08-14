After a seemingly never-ending summer break, the English Premier League is back with another exciting new chapter. The most successful team in the league’s storied history, Manchester United, will get us underway this season, squaring up with London high-flier Fulham. Read on to learn all you need to know about the Premier League curtain-raiser of the 2024-25 season.

Premier League: Manchester United vs Fulham – Date, Time & Where To Watch In US

Manchester United will welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Matchday 1 of the 2024-25 Premier League season. The game will kick off at 8 pm BST / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on Friday, August 16.

Manchester United supporters in the United States can watch the game live on USA Network and Universo. Alternatively, one can also stream the game live on NBC.com.

Manchester United vs Fulham – Preview

Form

Since it is the first game of the 2024-25 Premier League calendar, we do not have much to talk about in terms of form. In the pre-season, Manchester United traveled to the United States, playing the majority of its matches there. But before the big trip, United lost 1-0 to Rosenborg in Norway and won 2-0 over Rangers in Scotland. In the US, the Red Devils won against Arsenal on penalties (4-3), beat Real Betis 3-2, and then suffered a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool in their final pre-season game.

After the pre-season, United faced Manchester City in the FA Community Shield clash at Wembley Stadium on August 10. Ten Hag’s men fought tooth and nail but ultimately succumbed to a 7-6 defeat on penalties. The scoreline read 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Fulham had a better pre-season in comparison to Manchester United, winning two games and losing one. The London side beat Benfica and Hoffenheim and suffered its only defeat to Sevilla.

Team News

New signing Leny Yoro, alongside Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof, and Rasmus Hojlund will sit out the game due to injury. Harry Maguire is also not at his 100%. New arrivals Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui could feature in the first Premier League game of the season.

Fulham, meanwhile, has a clean bill of health for the game.

Head-to-Head

According to the data from Evening Standard, Manchester United and Fulham have met 91 times over the years. United has won 56, Fulham 15, and 20 games have ended all square. In their last meeting in February, the Cottagers bagged a 2-1 victory over the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Fulham – Prediction

Manchester United has been mighty unpredictable under Erik ten Hag, winning tricky games and dropping points in relatively straightforward fixtures. Naturally, it is difficult to make a confident prediction, but we do want to try our luck.

We are backing Man Utd to make a winning start to their Premier League campaign and claim a solid 2-0 win over Fulham this Friday.