Soccer

“They could actually drop away a little bit” – Liverpool Legend Michael Owen Makes Shock Premier League Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liverpool Legend Owen
Liverpool Legend Owen

Former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen has predicted Arsenal will finally win the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. He also boldly predicted Manchester City would drop below Aston Villa in the final Premier League rankings.

Manchester City became the first English team to win four consecutive Premier League titles last season. This season, the Cityzens are aiming to add another title to their collection, ensuring no team gets close to challenging their dominance. Arsenal and Liverpool will try to spoil their party while the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea will look to announce their return to the title fight.

Paul Scholes Predicts Premier League Winner, Thinks Manchester City Will Loose Massive Ground

Although competition is getting tighter, the consensus is that Manchester City is still the favorite to go the distance. Owen, however, has a wildly different outlook.

Predicting his top four for the 2024-25 Premier League season, Owen told Casino Hawks:

Arsenal and Manchester City will go in virtually everybody’s top four predictions and I think Liverpool will probably be in there as well despite there being some questions over how well Arne Slot will fit in.

I had a thought about Newcastle but Aston Villa are solid and look to be still improving. In terms of the order, my thought process is if City are not gonna win it, they could actually drop away a little bit.”

He continued:

It’s almost like if City are not gonna be really in the race after 10 games then their priority could go elsewhere – I think there could be a big surprise this season.

I’m going to go for Arsenal first, Liverpool second, Aston Villa third and Manchester City fourth.

If Owen’s prediction comes true, it will be the worst league finish of Pep Guardiola’s illustrious career. The Spanish tactician has only finished once outside of the top two, with it coming in his debut 2016-17 season at Manchester City.

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defense on Sunday, August 18, with a clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. However, before turning all their attention to the English top flight, the English champions must contend with Manchester United for the FA Community Shield on Saturday, August 10.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Star Casemiro
Soccer

LATEST “It’s important for the manager” – Mikael Silvestre Insists Manchester United Must Keep Underwhelming Casemiro

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Liverpool Legend Owen
Soccer
“They could actually drop away a little bit” – Liverpool Legend Michael Owen Makes Shock Premier League Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024

Former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen has predicted Arsenal will finally win the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. He also boldly predicted Manchester City would drop…

Real Madrid And Spain Legend Sergio Ramos Is One Of The Most Followed Soccer Players On Instagram
Soccer
“We are proud of you” – Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos Defends Spain Women’s Team After Paris Olympics Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos has jumped in the defense of Spain’s women’s soccer team after their elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday, August 7. Ramos praised La…

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“He could score you 25 goals” – Paul Scholes Urges Arsenal To Lap Up Formidable Premier League Striker
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Arsenal Star Eddie Nketiah
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Gunners Are Ready to Re-negotiate Terms with Marseille Over Eddie Nketiah Transfer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot
Soccer
Report: La Liga Side Expect Star Player To Green-Light Liverpool Move
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 08 2024
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
“You’ve got to want to have a good start” – Liverpool Legend Steve Nicol Urges Arne Slot To Drop Superstar For Premier League Opener Against Ipswich Town
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 07 2024
Arrow to top