Former Liverpool and Manchester United star Michael Owen has predicted Arsenal will finally win the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. He also boldly predicted Manchester City would drop below Aston Villa in the final Premier League rankings.

Manchester City became the first English team to win four consecutive Premier League titles last season. This season, the Cityzens are aiming to add another title to their collection, ensuring no team gets close to challenging their dominance. Arsenal and Liverpool will try to spoil their party while the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea will look to announce their return to the title fight.

Although competition is getting tighter, the consensus is that Manchester City is still the favorite to go the distance. Owen, however, has a wildly different outlook.

Predicting his top four for the 2024-25 Premier League season, Owen told Casino Hawks:

“Arsenal and Manchester City will go in virtually everybody’s top four predictions and I think Liverpool will probably be in there as well despite there being some questions over how well Arne Slot will fit in.

“I had a thought about Newcastle but Aston Villa are solid and look to be still improving. In terms of the order, my thought process is if City are not gonna win it, they could actually drop away a little bit.”

He continued:

“It’s almost like if City are not gonna be really in the race after 10 games then their priority could go elsewhere – I think there could be a big surprise this season.

“I’m going to go for Arsenal first, Liverpool second, Aston Villa third and Manchester City fourth.”

If Owen’s prediction comes true, it will be the worst league finish of Pep Guardiola’s illustrious career. The Spanish tactician has only finished once outside of the top two, with it coming in his debut 2016-17 season at Manchester City.

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defense on Sunday, August 18, with a clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. However, before turning all their attention to the English top flight, the English champions must contend with Manchester United for the FA Community Shield on Saturday, August 10.