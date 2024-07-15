Premier League giants Manchester City are reportedly leading the race to sign 2024 European Championship (EURO)-winning midfielder Dani Olmo. According to the report, City are one of several European teams looking to trigger the Spain international’s €60 million ($65.47 million) release clause.

Premier League Holders Manchester City Want Dani Olmo

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Olmo’s stellar performances for Spain in EURO 2024 have wowed many mega clubs, including Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly see him as a perfect addition to their star-studded midfield. They are big admirers of his versatility, eye for goal, creativity, and work rate. Guardiola, who likes to change things around based on the opposition standing his way, has always had a soft spot for players who offer flexibility, and Olmo fits the bill perfectly.

Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig comprehend that Olmo could leave them for a bigger club this summer. However, they will not sell him voluntarily, meaning a club can only sign him if they trigger his €60 million ($65.47 million) release clause. Initially, the release clause would have expired on July 15. But after Spain qualified for the EURO 2024 final, the date was pushed back to the 20th, giving Leipzig and Olmo more time to negotiate. As per Fichajes, with only five days remaining until the deadline, negotiations are only expected to intensify.

Olmo, who operates as an attacking midfielder, joined RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020. Slowly and steadily, he proved his mettle and is now arguably the most important member of the team. Olmo, 26, has played 148 games for Leipzig in all competitions, scoring 29 times and providing 34 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.

Olmo Had A Sensational EURO 2024 Campaign

The gifted attacking midfielder enjoyed a sensational EURO 2024 campaign for Spain in Germany. He initially began the tournament as a substitute but became an integral part of Luis de la Fuente’s plans in the knockout rounds. In all three knockout rounds, Olmo scored one goal each, helping Spain into the final. He could not get a goal in the final against England, but he contributed by clearing Declan Rice’s header off the goal line in the 89th minute.

His heroics did not win him the Player of the Tournament award, but he finished as the competition’s joint-leading scorer with three goals. Five other players, including England skipper Harry Kane, also scored thrice in EURO 2024.