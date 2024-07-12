Jaylen Brown Comments On His Snub From Team USA

Team USA Men’s Basketball team is preparing to make good on their status as heavy favorites to win the gold medal at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. As usual, the team is stacked with elite NBA talent from all age ranges, and there are plenty of questions surrounding the potential starting lineup and just how the rotations will look.

But while the best players in the world gear up to represent their country, there is one who feels that he should have been a part of the action.

Jaylen Brown Left Off Of Team USA Roster

Before the start of the most recent NBA season, the Boston Celtics awarded Jaylen Brown with the richest contract in league history. There were plenty of detractors who wondered if he was deserving given his resume early on in his career, but he changed some of the narrative this year by winning NBA Finals MVP by helping lead the Celtics to a championship.

He did not receive the love from Team USA. Brown was left out of the roster construction for the 2024 Olympics, as the wing and guard spots were taken up by guys like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Brown’s own teammate Jayson Tatum.

Brown Says His Story Will Be Shared Some Day

The snub was somewhat understandable given the insane talent pool that they had to choose from, but the slight took on new life when Kawhi Leonard dropped out due to injury. Instead of Brown getting consideration as a replacement, it was yet another one of his Boston teammates that received the nod in Derrick White. When adding Jrue Holiday to the mix, that makes three Celtics players on Team USA, and none of them is Jaylen Brown.

Brown made an appearance at the ESPYs on Thursday night, and was asked about the situation. He didn’t have any direct comments, but alluded to there being a bigger story:

One day I’ll share my story. People don’t have all the information in the world that they would like to know.

Team USA played an exhibition game against Canada on Wednesday, and are gearing up for the tournament that starts in two weeks on July 26th.