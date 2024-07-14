The New York Yankees are the most popular team in the MLB.

When they are successful, many more eyes are on the product.

They were having a ton of success in the first 70 games of the season.

New York’s offense was surging and their pitching was superb.

The last month has not been kind to the Yankees.

Below, we will discuss the New York Yankees’ struggles over the last month and what moves they need to make at the MLB trade deadline.

New York Yankees Struggling Over Last Month

Before mid-June, The New York Yankees looked like the best team in the AL.

After they played 70 games, they were in first place in the AL East with a record of 49-21, cruising offensively, and their pitching was outstanding.

However, the last month has been the complete opposite.

They are 9-19 in their last 28 games.

In their first 22 series, they were 17-3-2 but in the last nine series, they are 1-7-1.

Facing the tough AL East has not been going New York’s way.

They are 16-19 vs the AL East this season compared to 42-21 against non-division teams.

In their first 12 one-run games, they were 9-3.

However, in their last 12 one-run games, they are 2-10.

In their first six rubber games, they were 6-0 but in their last five, they are 0-5.

New York is on a dreadful run the last month and they hope to turn things around quickly following the All-Star break.

Regardless of whether the Yankees turn it around before the trade deadline, they should still be active at the deadline to fill some needs.

What Do The Yankees Need To Do At The Trade Deadline?

The only positive for the Yankees, while struggling, so are the first-place Baltimore Orioles are as well.

Baltimore has not been able to capitalize on New York’s struggles and take a bigger lead in the AL East.

However, the Boston Red Sox are starting to creep up on both Baltimore and the Yankees.

To catch the Orioles and hold off the Red Sox, the Yankees need to make moves at the trade deadline.

Pitching has been good for the Yankees.

Their starters and relievers both rank top 10 in the league in ERA, hits allowed, runs allowed, WHIP, and batting average against.

They need to address their batting lineup and add a bat or two to compliment Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Soto and Judge are having stellar seasons but the rest of the lineup looks bleak.

Anthony Volpe has not taken a huge leap offensively and is hitting under .250.

Gleyber Torres is hitting .231.

Anthony Rizzo has a fractured right forearm and is expected to be out till mid-August.

Giancarlo Stanton has been on the IL but could return shortly after the All-Star break.

No batter outside of Soto and Judge has been consistent for the Yankees this season.

Adding a leadoff batter that gets on base frequently in front of Soto and Judge would be very beneficial for the Yankees.

Getting a batter that is capable of batting leadoff should be the Yankees’ top priority at the trade deadline.

If the Pirates or Mets decide to be sellers at the deadline, a batter like Bryan Reynolds or Brandon Nimmo would be a perfect fit to bat leadoff for the New York Yankees.

New York should not just acquire a leadoff batter but acquire another consistent batter to place him fourth in the lineup.

They do not need a power batter as they have two of the best power bats in Soto and Judge.

But, they need to add a batter to put behind Soto and Judge so it is tougher to always walk the two of them.

While it is unlikely the Blue Jays would strike a deal with their division foe, adding a batter like Bo Bichette or Vladimir Guerrero Jr would be the perfect fit behind Soto and Judge.

Adding two batters should be their top priority.

Acquiring a reliever is always a good idea for a team hoping to contend for a World Series.

Mason Miller could be available at the trade deadline and pairing him with Clay Holmes would give the Yankees an excellent combo for the eighth and ninth inning.

The New York Yankees need to be active at the trade deadline to be a serious World Series contender.