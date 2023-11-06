Australia’s Melbourne Cup is the big horse racing event today and you can watch the contest that’s billed ‘The Race That Stops A Nation’ in the US – but just what time will the Melbourne Cup be show in America?

What Time Is The Melbourne Cup In USA?

The Melbourne Cup is always run on the first Tuesday in November, which this year in Australia falls on November 7, 2023.

However, with the global time differences around the world this means the Melbourne Cup will be broadcast at all different times and even on different days.

Yes, with most parts of the USA 16 hours behind Australia – this means the Melbourne Cup will be shown in America on Monday November 6 at 11pm.

The good news is you can also bet on the 2023 Melbourne Cup in ANY US State here.

Melbourne Cup Race Times/Date

Australia: 3pm (Tuesday 7 November)

America Eastern Time: 11:00pm (Monday 6 November)

Melbourne Cup Race Info



📅Date: Monday, 6th November 2023

🕙Time US: 11pm ET or 3pm Australian AEDT Time on 7th November 2023

🏇Racecourse: Flemington, Melbourne (Australia), 2 miles

📺 TV: Sky Racing

Melbourne Cup Betting Options

The 2023 Melbourne Cup, which is staged today, is the big horse racing event, and the 2022 winner Gold Trip is one of the big favorites as he hopes to become the first back-to-back winner since Makybe Diva won the race three times between 2003 and 2005.

Another big player according to the best US sports betting sites is Royal Ascot winner – Vauban, who runs for the powerful Willie Mullins yard in Ireland and for owner Rich Ricci, who had the runner-up in 2015.

If Vauban can win the race, it will be the first for Willie Mullins, but Ireland’s overall record is decent with two successes in the last six. Two of these have been for trainer Joseph O’Brien with wins in 2017 (Rekindling) and 2020 (Twilight Payment).

Top lady rider Hollie Doyle will also be flying over from the UK to ride Future History and will be hoping to become only the second winning female jockey in the race after Michelle Payne steered home Prince Of Penzance in 2015.

Of the rest, Caulfield Cup winner Without A Fight is another that will have its supporters, while Willie Mullins also runs the York Ebor Handicap winner Absurde.

Melbourne Cup Betting Odds



Vauban 9-2

Gold Trip 9-2

Without A Fight 9-2

Soulcombe 17-2

Breakup 12-1

Lastotchka 20-1

Future History 20-1

Absurde 22-1

Interpretation 22-1

Vow and Declare 25-1

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request

Best USA Horse Racing Betting Sites For Melbourne Cup