The MLB All-Star break is around the corner.

With teams having played more than half of their games, teams are starting to look at making the playoffs.

Some teams have exceeded expectations while other teams have failed to meet expectations thus far.

Below, we will take a look at three MLB teams that have exceeded expectations and three teams that have failed to meet expectations.

Three Surprise MLB Teams That Have Exceeded Expectations

All stats and records below are as of July 5.

Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians had a record of 76-86 and finished third in the AL Central last season.

They had one of the most anemic offenses in the league last year.

This year has gone completely different.

As of July 5, Cleveland is 54-31 and sitting in first in the AL Central and first in the American League.

Their offense has looked completely different this year.

They are top 10 in the league in runs, home runs, RBIs, strikeouts, stolen bases, and SLG.

Their relievers have been superb this year.

The bullpen ranks first in the league in ERA, runs allowed, WHIP, and batting average against, and is second in home runs allowed.

Cleveland has been excellent all-around and is one of the biggest surprise teams in the league.

Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals are seven wins away from matching their win total from all of last year already.

They finished last in the AL Central with a record of 56-106 last season.

This year they are 48-41 and just a half game out of a wild card spot.

Their offensive success can be attributed to Bobby Witt Jr, who if not for Aaron Judge could arguably be the AL MVP.

In the AL, Witt is third in runs and stolen bases, first in hits and doubles, tied for sixth along with teammate Vinnie Pasquantino in RBIs, second in batting average, and fifth in SLG.

Seth Lugo has been excellent for the Royals as well.

He leads the MLB in ERA, with a 2.17 ERA.

After a dreadful season last year, no team has exceeded expectations more than the Royals have.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers did win the NL Central last year but they lost star pitcher Corbin Burnes this offseason.

Burnes is now with the Orioles.

The Brewers were not expected to be as good as they have been this year.

They are 52-36 and first in the NL Central.

Their offense has been much better this year.

They are top 10 in the league in runs, hits, RBIs, stolen bases, batting average, OBP, and OPS.

Despite losing Burnes, their pitching has remained very good.

As a team, the Brewers rank top 10 in the league in ERA and runs allowed.

Milwaukee has been better than expected and is one of the most surprising teams this year.

Three Disappointing MLB Teams That Have Failed To Meet Expectations

All stats and records below are as of July 5.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays had a record of 89-73 last year.

They have made the playoffs in two straight years.

However, this season is going differently for the Blue Jays.

They are 39-48 and last in the AL East.

Toronto is currently 8.5 games back from a wild-card spot.

Their pitching last season was one of the best in the league.

This year has been the opposite.

They are bottom 10 in the league as a team in ERA, hits allowed, runs allowed, home runs allowed, strikeouts, WHIP, and batting average against.

After making the playoffs each of the last two years, this season has been a major letdown for the Blue Jays.

Texas Rangers

The defending World Series champions have been a letdown this year.

They are third in the AL West with a record of 39-48.

The offense has not been nearly as good this year.

They have been just about average offensively, compared to having one of the best offenses last year.

Adolis Garcia hit 39 home runs last year but has just 16 so far this season.

Texas’ offense was expected to be much better than they have played this year.

The Rangers are failing to meet expectations and have been a major disappointment so far this season.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs got hot in the second half of last year and finished with a record of 83-79.

They finished second in the NL Central.

This season, they are 40-48 and last in the division.

Their offense was hot after the All-Star break last year but this season, they have not been able to carry that momentum.

Pitching for the Cubs has been similar to the offense, both just average in the league.

After a hot end to last year, the Cubs were hoping this would carry over to this season.

Unfortunately, it has not and they have been a disappointment this year.