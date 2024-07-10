Editorial

Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Gunners Are Discussing Final Details With EURO 2024 Star Riccardo Calafiori

Sushan Chakraborty
Riccardo Calafiori Is Close To Joining Arsenal
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal are in advanced stages of negotiations with Italy and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori. Calafiori had been on the Gunners’ radar long before the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) but his performances in Germany accelerated the process.

Arsenal Want To Bolster Their Squad In Summer Window

After narrowly missing out on the 2023-24 Premier League title, Arsenal are preparing to try again in 2024-25. They, however, understand their current squad is not capable of keeping pace with Manchester City, which is why they are working on bolstering key areas in the summer transfer window. According to reports, the North London side want to add a top center-forward to their ranks, whereas a versatile defender is also on their wishlist.

While Arsenal have yet to identify a primary target for the center-forward position, they seemingly have zeroed in on Calafiori to bolster their defense. The 22-year-old can play both as a center-back and a left-back, meaning Arsenal will not only have a high-flying full-back to take the reins from Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, they will also get a competent cover for William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defense.

Fabrizio Romano Confirms Gunners Are In Advanced Talks With Riccardo Calafiori

It has been a few days since Arsenal and Bologna started discussing Calafiori’s transfer, but the deal has yet to conclude. This has made many skeptical about the transfer, with some reports suggesting the Londoners are not confident due to Calafiori’s injury history.

Romano, however, has claimed the deal is on the right track, revealing the player has agreed to join the Premier League side on a five-year deal. In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano revealed:

Negotiations are still ongoing between Arsenal and Bologna for Riccardo Calafiori. 

It’s not a done deal yet between clubs, only done on player side with a five-year contract agreed but still discussing the fee, deal structure, add-ons, and more. We can just wait and see what happens between Arsenal and Bologna. Calafiori wants Arsenal and is waiting for Arsenal.

Calafiori, who claimed an assist in three matches for Italy in EURO 2024, has played 33 games for Bologna since joining them last summer, scoring twice and providing five assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2027.

