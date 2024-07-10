Editorial

Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Be Flagbearer For Greece At The 2024 Olympic Games

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
giannis antetokounmpo greece
giannis antetokounmpo greece

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece basketball have qualified for the Olympics this summer and the Bucks star will make history at the games, becoming the first black flagbearer in the country’s history. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes History 

The Greek basketball team managed to navigate their way through qualifiers this month to earn a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and one of their players is set to make history at the games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Greek team through some difficult qualifiers and he has been rewarded with the honour of carrying his nation’s flag at the opening ceremony later this month.

Having struggled with racism towards him in the past, Antetokounmpo has been very vocal about his struggles in Greece and so the honour of carrying the flag will certainly mean a lot to him.

“Greece is a country of white people, life can be difficult for someone with the colour of my skin. Or of another nationality. You go to a lot of neighbourhoods, and you face a lot of racism,” said the two-time NBA MVP on a documentary in 2020.

The ‘Greek Freak’ has only got better as each year passes in the NBA, but his season was cut short this year after picking up a worrying looking calf injury in the first round of playoffs against eventual champions Boston.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t able to recover for any of Milwaukee’s remaining games in the season, however he was fighting fit for Greece’s Olympic qualifiers which took place in early July.

Giannis spearheaded his nation to qualifying success with wins against Luka Doncic’s Slovenia, Egypt, Dominican Republic and finally Croatia in the final.

Greece’s basketball team will get their Olympic games underway on July 27th with a tough matchup against Canada, followed by Spain and Australia before the finals which begin at the start of August.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
USATSI 23627249 1
Editorial

LATEST Jim Schlossnagle Heavily Criticized Following His Dramatic Move To Texas

Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jun 28 2024
Longest Game In MLB History
Editorial
What Is The Longest Baseball Game In MLB History?
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jan 11 2024

The MLB has made significant changes to the rules to cut down the length of time for games. During the offseason before the 2023 MLB season began, the league changed…

krackomberger
Editorial
KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 19 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger
Author image Bill Krackomberger  •  Jan 11 2024

Post-season is when professional football really counts. As the Super Bowl looms, every down becomes critical and veteran players get opportunities to shine. You have experienced guys who’ve been there…

Jamie Carragher Wife
Editorial
Who Is Jamie Carragher’s Wife? CBS Pundit Is Married To Childhood Sweetheart Nicola Hart
Author image Cai Parry  •  Nov 28 2023
rsz 1200x0 1
Editorial
The Houston Rockets Have Won 4 Straight And Are Dominating Their Opponents
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 09 2023
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn12
Editorial
Cleveland Browns Injury Report: Will Deshaun Watson Play Against 49ers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 09 2023
Arrow to top