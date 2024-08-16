Soccer

“I don’t even know what the club is trying to do anymore” – Chris Sutton Predicts Narrow Chelsea Defeat Against Premier League Holders Manchester City

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton has predicted Chelsea will open their 2024-25 Premier League campaign with a defeat against defending champions Manchester City. Sutton also criticized the way the Blues were operating, admitting he was unsure what the club was trying to achieve.

Enzo Maresca To Begin Life As Chelsea Manager

One of the most successful clubs in English soccer, Chelsea has been all over the place in the last couple of years. After Roman Abramovich was forced to concede his ownership status, a consortium, led by American billionaire Todd Boehly, has taken charge of the club. The Pensioners have spent over $1 billion on recruits since the takeover, but they are nowhere close to reaping the rewards.

After Chelsea went through three coaches — Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, and Frank Lampard — in the 2022-23 season, everyone expected some continuity under Mauricio Pochettino last term. Pochettino struggled to hit the ground running but he got to grips with everything toward the end of the 2023-24 Premier League season. Chelsea played excellent soccer to cap off the campaign, winning their last five league games on the bounce.

Despite ending on a satisfactory note, Pochettino shockingly got the sack, with Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca coming in as his replacement. The former Manchester City assistant coach will oversee his first game as Chelsea coach this week, facing defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on August 18.

Chris Sutton Backs Manchester City to Beat Chelsea

In his Premier League prediction column for BBC, Sutton wrote:

Several of Manchester City’s stars won’t play at all, because they only returned to training this week, but the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Bernado Silva will be able to play more minutes after featuring as late substitutes in the Community Shield.

I have no idea what to expect from Chelsea, and I don’t even know what the club is trying to do anymore.”

He added:

Is their priority to build a team to win trophies, or is there some other business strategy going on?

Chelsea have got some talented players and Cole Palmer will have a say again against his former club, but I still think City will find a way to win it.”

Sutton’s prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City

As per myKhel, the two English sides have met in 50 competitive matches. Chelsea has won 27, Manchester City 16, and seven games have ended all square.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Boss Erik ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester United Struggling To Offload Veteran Despite Interest From 7 Clubs

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Ed Sheeran Becomes Ipswich Towns Shareholder
Soccer
Pop Superstar Ed Sheeran Purchases Minority Stake In Ipswich Town
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024

One of the most successful pop stars of the 21st century, Ed Sheeran, has purchased a minority stake in newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town. Brought up in Framlingham,…

Arsenal Zubimendi
Soccer
Arne Slot Speaks On Martin Zubimendi Transfer Disaster
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Aug 16 2024

Ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Ipswich, manager Arne Slot speaks about the failed Martin Zubimendi transfer. Zubimendi transfer saga Liverpool were prepared to activate the £51 million release…

New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
“I don’t even know what the club is trying to do anymore” – Chris Sutton Predicts Narrow Chelsea Defeat Against Premier League Holders Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“They really need to get off to a flyer” – Chris Sutton Backs Arsenal To Make Winning Start To 2024-25 Premier League Campaign
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Man Utd Coach Erik ten Hag
Soccer
“I am not going to give them a win” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Scoreline for Premier League Opener Between Manchester United and Fulham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Manchester United vs Fulham
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Have Played For Both Manchester United & Fulham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 16 2024
Arrow to top